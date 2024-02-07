How to Fix MW3 & Warzone Battle Pass Not Working Issue

Those who have logged in for Season 2 may have encountered an issue with the BP. We’re here to help you with these errors by showing you how to fix Warzone and MW3 battle pass not working problems.

Warzone & MW3 Battle Pass Not Working Solution

Issues with the battle pass seem tied to a server issue that, unfortunately, can’t be fixed by the player. As a result, the only way to address the problem is by waiting for an update from Sledgehammer Games and then installing the new patch. The Sledgehammer Games Twitter/X account has been speaking to several users about the problem, and they have indicated an investigation into it.

We're investigating this issue now. Could you please restart the game, and if it's still occurring, share your full Activision ID with us? — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) February 7, 2024

Restarting the game may also resolve the error, yet it doesn’t seem to have a significant effect.

There may still be a way to fix the Warzone and MW3 battle pass not working bug, as some players have been able to access it. This could take a few attempts when pressing the purchase button. For drastic measures, you can uninstall the file, but it’s probably best to wait it out for the time being.

Aside from Sledgehammer Games, the CODUpdates Twitter/X has mentioned that they are looking into the Season 2 BlackCell content. In particular, Steam users have been affected by this bug. It prevents them from equipping a new skin after the purchase.

We've just released a fix for an issue preventing Steam players from equipping Season 2 BlackCell content after completing the purchase.https://t.co/kxok4oFYEm — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) February 7, 2024

One of the leading sources for CoD news, Charlie Intel, has also indicated that they will provide any information on this front. Hopefully, it will be fixed sooner rather than later, especially for those who already bought content for the Season 2 battle pass.

There is an issue with some players not being able to get the Season 2 Battle Pass. Will update when it’s fixed. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 7, 2024

If you have yet to log in, you’ll likely experience this error when selecting the ‘Buy Battle Pass’ button. Based on my experience and other players, this will take you to the main menu and not do much else. Therefore, you can’t claim any of the new blueprints, Operator Skins, and COD Points.

We’ll update this guide to address the Warzone and MW3 battle not working issue. For more help, be sure to check out the relevant links below. This also includes our solution for the ‘Join failed because you are on a different version’ error.