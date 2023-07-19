How To Fix Dev Error 7186 in Warzone DMZ: Season 4 Issue Explained

It’s fairly typical for issues to arise off the back of major content drops, with Call of Duty and Warzone no exception. Specifically, ‘dev error 7186’ has been causing a lot of problems for players in Season 4. Here’s what we know.

Dev Error 7186 Problem Explained

The issue has surfaced in Warzone Season 4 after the Reloaded update dropped on July 12. It specifically affects DMZ players and seems most common when they’re exploring Building 21, a limited-time exclusion zones players can visit at weekends.

When they’re making their way round the building, players have reported being abruptly stopped, with the dev error 7186 message displaying, ending their game and forcing them to restart.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, an exact cause is not clear at the moment, nor are guaranteed fixes. However, there are things you can do to minimize its likelihood and ensure it doesn’t have any long lasting effects on your game.

Dev Error 7186 Fixes, Solutions & Workarounds

As previously said, it doesn’t have a specific or obvious cause in Warzone DMZ. That means stopping it from happening is difficult. We do have a series of recommendations for you though, especially if you’ve experienced it previously.

Restart Your Game and Console / PC

Sometimes the most basic solutions work. It’s annoying to have to restart your game and lose the progress you were making (especially in a mode like DMZ), but restarting your device and Warzone application have been reported to stop the problem from reoccurring.

There could well be small patches and hot fixes pushed out that you’ve not downloaded and have managed to bypass. If you’re on console, press the Options button on the application and then ‘Check For Update’. On PC, right-click the relevant file and do the same.

Re-Verify Game Files’ Integrity

Another solution, this time specific to PC players, is to re-verify game files. It’ll double check that none of the game’s installed files are corrupted or not installed properly. Again, right-click the application, go to ‘Properties’ and ‘Local Files’. Once there, select ‘Verify integrity of game files’.

Report the Problem

Activision will want as much information on emergent issues as they can get. It allows them to identify causes and implement fixes as rapidly as possible. You can do so via Activision’s official support site.

Those are the best things to do to solve and navigate dev error 7186 in Warzone DMZ Season 4. The developers themselves haven’t addressed the problem right now. If it persists, that could well change. We’ll be the first to let you know if it does.