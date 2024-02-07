How to Find Weekly Zombie Targets in MW3 & Warzone

If you take a look at the Season 2 roadmap, you’ll notice a new Weekly Zombie Target feature that doesn’t seem to have an explicitly clear description. Fortunately, we’re here to explain where to find targets in MW3 and Warzone.

MW3 & Warzone Featured Zombies, Explained

The Season 2 Horde Hunt event features various weekly zombie targets in Hordepoint mode. Those who participate in this challenge will eventually stumble across a formidable enemy. They’ll appear all over the map, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find.

For this week’s challenge, you must take down Armored Zombies, which you may have encountered in MW3 Zombies. As you can imagine, they’ll be much harder to take down than the Base types. The following Weekly Zombie Targets will showcase Hellhounds in Week 2 and Mimics in Week 3.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You’ll also need to eliminate nearby enemy Operators, unleashing a horde of opponents that will be gunning against your team. Bones and skulls will drop from their corpses, and players must claim them to accumulate enough for the rewards.

Once you collect 500 skulls for the Armored Zombies section, you’ll receive the Tiny Screams Charm. Then, players can get the Dogs of Hell Calling Card from Hellhounds and the Cursed Ammo from Mimics. Horde Hunt’s grand prize will require you to defeat all the featured zombies, earning you the Killshot skin.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You can keep track of all your Warzone and MW3 Weekly Zombie Targets progress via the Event tab and then select the ‘Horde Hunt’ challenge. Since there are more weeks to come for the season, targets will likely be updated in the future. This could include other MW3 Zombies targets, such as the Disciple and the Mangler.

That does it for our guide on how to find Weekly Zombie Targets in MW3 and Warzone. For more content, be sure to check out more Season 2 content, including how to get Wonder Weapons.