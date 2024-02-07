MW3 finally gets its first full-ranked season and with it comes a host of rewards that players can grind toward for bragging rights. From Operator skins to Weapon Decals and Emblems there are many goodies to scoop up so here are all the Rewards in Season 2 Ranked Play.

MW3 Season 2 Ranked Play Rewards

MW3’s first full-ranked season has three ways to earn rewards for playing in the CDL-ranked mode. Regardless of which pool of rewards you’re aiming for, as long as you’re playing ranked you’ll be moving toward all three categories with ease.

Ranked Win Rewards

Regardless of whether you’re Silver or Top 250, you’ll earn rewards just by playing and winning ranked matches.

Win 5 Ranked Matches: MWIII Season 2 Competitor Sticker

MWIII Season 2 Competitor Sticker Win 10 Ranked Matches: Pro Issue MCW Weapon Blueprint

Pro Issue MCW Weapon Blueprint Win 25 Ranked Matches: Farmed Them Charm

Farmed Them Charm Win 50 Ranked Matches: Hard Day’s Work Weapon Decal

Hard Day’s Work Weapon Decal Win 75 Ranked Matches: MWIII Season 2 Competitor Loading Screen

MWIII Season 2 Competitor Loading Screen Win 100 Ranked Matches: MWIII Season 2 Ranked Veteran Weapon Camo

Ranked Play Rewards

Slightly confusingly, each player has 3 meters to determine their skill. Their SR, Skill Division, and their Rank. Every player’s ‘Rank’ is completely separate from their Skill Division and we are NOT referring to Bronze – Crimson, instead we are talking about a unique rank that shows your Lifetime Win record.

By winning games you increase your rank and you’ll earn rewards along the way, make sure you get your best loadout for easier W’s. The rewards you can get your hands on are the following:

Rank 5: Skin for 2024 CDL Male & Female Operators

Skin for 2024 CDL Male & Female Operators Rank 10: Weapon Camo

Weapon Camo Rank 15: “Iced Out” Emblem

“Iced Out” Emblem Rank 20: “Bomb Squad” Charm

“Bomb Squad” Charm Rank 25: “Lock it Down” Sticker

“Lock it Down” Sticker Rank 30 : “Full Stack” Emblem

: “Full Stack” Emblem Rank 35: “Never Chalked” Weapon Decal

“Never Chalked” Weapon Decal Rank 40: “Top Fragger” Charm

“Top Fragger” Charm Rank 45: Weapon Camo

Weapon Camo Rank 50: Emblem & Operator Skin for CDL Male & Female Operators

End of Season Ranked Rewards

Once the season has come to an end you’ll receive rewards based on the highest Skill Division you achieved inside that season. For example, if you achieve Gold as your highest Division you’ll receive all Gold rewards.

Bronze: Season 2 Bronze Emblem

Season 2 Bronze Emblem Silver: Season 2 Silver Emblem

Season 2 Silver Emblem Gold: Season 2 Gold Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo

Season 2 Gold Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo Platinum: Season 2 Platinum Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo

Season 2 Platinum Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo Diamond: Season 2 Diamond Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo

Season 2 Diamond Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo Crimson: Season 2 Crimson Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo

Season 2 Crimson Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo Iridescent: Season 2 Iridescent Animated Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo

Season 2 Iridescent Animated Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo Top 250: Season 2 Top 250 Animated Calling Card, Emblem, and Weapon Camo

Season 2 Top 250 Animated Calling Card, Emblem, and Weapon Camo End Season 2 #1 Overall: “MWIII Season #1 Overall” Animated Calling Card and Emblem

Remember, you do not receive any rewards in the below tiers, a Gold player will not receive Silver and Bronze rewards.

