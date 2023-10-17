Halloween is just around the corner and in the spirit of the season, Activision has brought The Haunting back to Warzone. This time we are gifted Operation Nightmare which brings with it a bunch of additions such as night time variants of Al Mazrah and Vondel, spooky new game modes and a host of rewards. But the major change was the introduction of haunting creatures that descend the maps into complete chaos. It is your job to hunt these ‘Most Wanted’ targets and send them back to hell. To that end, how do we defeat the Evil Spirits? Let’s find out.

How To Find The Evil Spirits in Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare

Some Most Wanted targets are simple, like the Swamp Creature or Ghost Train, others are complicated or unique like the Butcher or UFO. The Evil Spirits are another unique addition in that they are not a single entity and are instead four separate shades that must be found in different locations.

Reaper – Loot containers in Al-Safwa Quarry

Witch – Loot containers in Al Malik Airport

Ghoul – Loot containers in Al Mazrah City

Specter – Loot containers in Al Bagra Fortress

There are no specifics to this challenge, so long as you are within the area of these locations all you have to do is loot containers.

How To Defeat The Evil Spirits in Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare

Defeat is a strong word for what you have to do to complete this section of the challenge. There is no monster you can shoot or creature you can blow up with grenades. Instead, the Evil Spirits are jump scares triggered by looting Supply Crates in four specific locations.

It should only take a few containers before the screams and horror assault your senses. The largest time investment is traveling across the map and that is why we recommend jumping into Massive Resurgence to speed up your looting. It may still take a few matches but you’ll have this objective crossed off the list in no time.

And that’s all we have on the Evil Spirits. You should now know How To Defeat The Evil Spirits in Warzone and DMZ Operation Nightmare. For more Call of Duty news and updates, be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite.