The Haunting Event is already underway and players are knee-deep in Halloween-themed chaos across both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. With the update, we are introduced to several monstrosities that have taken refuge in Al Mazrah and Vondead (Vondel) and it is your job to hunt them down. But fear not, we will help you every step of the way.

How To Find The Butcher in Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare

The Butcher is one of the more unique monsters in this event. Unlike the Swamp Creature, he can be found in both Vondead and Al Mazrah. However, in both maps, you can find the Butcher’s ritual location in the Tac-Map. One scan across Al Mazrah of Vondead should reveal the location of the ritual, and then with a simple ping, you can let your squad know of your next objective.

We recommend jumping into DMZ as fewer enemy players can interrupt your zombie-killing escapades. Those brave enough to attempt this in the BR modes are welcome to the extra high-octane challenge.

How To Defeat The Butcher in Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare

The Butcher’s unique mechanic is that you must complete a ritual before you even get to bear witness to the pudgy monster.

Once you’re at the ritual location, approach the candles on the altar and hit interact. This should begin the ritual and start spawning very slow, very sluggish zombies. Take them down swiftly so you aren’t overrun. This step must be completed five times, once for each section of candles in the pentagram. After you have taken down a small horde of zombies and lit all five parts of the altar, a portal should appear before you.

Hit interact with the portal to be transported to the Butcher’s domain, where an unlimited number of zombies attack you and your squad as the Butcher hunts you down.

Once inside the Portal, you will be faced with the Butcher himself. He is a very tanky monster, as indicated by the health bar. Assisting him in his onslaught is an unlimited supply of zombies that will hound you every second you remain in this hellish domain. Killstreaks are unavailable in this world, so no Cluster Mines or Airstrikes can help you against this monster. Only good old-fashioned lead will put an end to the Butcher’s life.

Focus fire into the Butcher as much as possible while avoiding contact with him as his meat hook does massive damage. Do not neglect the Zombies however, they can throw toxic sludge at you and your squad to slow and damage you. You will have to find a delicate balance between the Butcher and his horde of zombies.

Beware! Enemy Operators can use the portal while you are inside! Do not forget to protect your flank, in case of some pesky players trying to poach your kill.

How To Get The Meat Hook In Warzone & DMZ

The Meat Hook is a transmoggable item that can be earnt during the Haunting Event in Warzone and DMZ. To be eligible for this you must:

Link your Battle.Net account to your Activision account on the Call of Duty website.

Follow the steps above to Kill the Butcher.

After your Meat Hook should be available on Diablo IV within four days.

Now you can enjoy a Warzone/DMZ reward in Diablo IV!

There you have it, the Butcher is defeated, we have his meat hook and we now know How To Defeat The Butcher In Warzone and DMZ Operation Nightmare. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite for all Call of Duty related content.