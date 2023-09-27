All DMZ Changes in CoD Season 6, Explained

Each passing season of Call of Duty has ushered in countless updates for DMZ, from new missions to a better-organized menu system. The same could be said for the latest season, where you’ll discover a few other additions that ultimately make the experience more accessible and balanced. In this guide, we’ll show you all DMZ changes for Call of Duty Season 6 to give you an idea of what to expect.

CoD Season 6 DMZ Changes

One of the first significant changes to DMZ is the Assimilation’s 4-player per team maximum limit, which has been previously tweaked in past seasons. That means you won’t be as overwhelmed with larger groups, creating a fairer experience for any type of player. Dog Togs can also be used for Bartering, along with a few price changes for the Buy Station.

Aside from these features, the hostage’s mechanic has improved, as these individuals can no longer be dropped on dirt bikes and can now be extracted from drivable exfil helicopters. To make the Surviving a Hunt Squad contract easier, UAVs will be given to the hunted squad due to the negative feedback from solo players and smaller groups. The frequency of Killstreaks has also been reduced from discoverable loot.

Lastly, a few bug fixes have been implemented into the mode, including unlock requirements for the Crown faction, incorrect Phalanx progression, and a resolution for custom weapons being classified as Contraband.

As for upcoming content, you can look forward to The Haunting and Operation Nightmare events, which will arrive to DMZ and other modes on Oct.17, 2023. Battle Royale features will also be available, giving you enough firepower to eliminate the undead creatures.

For a complete overview of DMZ changes, you can check out Activision’s full patch notes for the mode:

DMZ Call of Duty Season 6 Full Patch Notes

GENERAL

Adjustments

Assimilation now allows a maximum of 4 Players per team

Players can now use their own Dog Tags to Barter in DMZ

Hostages can no longer be dropped on dirt bikes

Hostages can now be extracted in drivable exfil helicopters

Reduced the frequency of Killstreaks found in loot

Surviving a Hunt Squad contract now grants a UAV immediately to the hunted squad

Adjusted a number of DMZ Buy Station prices: Munitions Box – From $1,000 to $5,000 Gas Mask – From $2,000 to $3,500 Medium Backpack – From $5,000 to $6,500 Large Backpack – From $30,000 to $50,000 3 Plate Carriers – From $35,000 to $65,000 JLTV Airdrops – From $18,000 to $75,000 UAV – From $12,000 to $100,000 AUAV – From $12,000 to $200,000 Precision Airstrike – From $12,000 to $30,000 Cluster Strike – From $12,000 to $30,000 Revive Pistol – From $7,500 to $10,000



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that could cause the Player to not receive event credit for running over enemies with the LTV

Fixed an issue causing an incorrect Crown Faction unlock requirement

Fixed an issue that showed unobtainable notes in the notes menu

Fixed an issue that allowed players to set a custom weapon to Contraband in certain situations

Fixed an issue where hostile helicopters chasing the train could spawn without enemies in rare circumstances

Fixed a number of Faction Mission descriptions

Fixed an issue where the Signal Intelligence contract could target phones in locked spaces

Fixed an issue where pinging hostages would activate an incorrect voice line

Fixed an issue where some Phalanx missions were not properly allowing Players to progress other squadmate’s missions

Fixed an issue that sometimes allowed Players to carry a Primary Weapon while holding a hostage

Fixed a number of inconsistent Buy Station prices

Now that you know all the DMZ changes for Season 6, you can check out the complete patch notes for the latest season to get started on your thrilling journey. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more DMZ content.