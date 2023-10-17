Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 has just received a big update with the Haunting Event. This is Activision’s attempt at getting everyone in the mood for some Halloween spookiness. From visual and auditory jump scares to the nighttime variant of each map, there’s even a collection of Horrific Creatures you must slay. Dotted across Al Mazrah and Vondead (Vondel) are specific nightmarish monsters that require you and your squad to take down to score some cool loot in the event.

How to Find The Swamp Creature in Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare

Finding these creatures is no easy task, but with a little guidance you’ll be sending these abominations back to hell in no time. The Swamp Creature lives in… you guessed it… the Swamp. Specifically the Mawizen Marshlands and can be identified by the Icon on the Tac-Map. Ping it for your squad and double-time it to that location before other enemy Operators.

If you are trying to complete the event without enemy operators’ interference, then we suggest running this event in DMZ. With only 12 squads, DMZ has a significantly reduced chance of encountering other players. But be prepared to take both human and monster lives.

How to Defeat The Swamp Creature in Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare

The Swamp Creature is a difficult monster to fell. Communication is key so be sure to squad up and face this monster with some squad mates to increase your chance at victory. The Swamp Creature isn’t a single monster, its a family of monsters that has taken the Marshlands as their home. However! All you need to complete this part of the event is a single kill. So, you should focus your squad’s fire on one monster at a time.

The Swamp Creatures are very tanky, sporting close to 6 Armor Plates, and are quite the bullet sponges. Luckily their damage is nominal and they seem to be scared of waist-deep water. Be sure to use the environment to your advantage as you gun through these nasty green monsters. For taking down the Swamp Creature you are awarded ammo, plates, Souls for the Soul Catcher Event, and the Prized Golden Tiara worth $100,000 cash.

And there you have it, you should have no problem Defeating The Swamp Creature in Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite for all the Call of Duty news and content.