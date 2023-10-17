Operation Nightmare has dropped with all the Halloween Themed goodness that we hoped it would. A night time variant of both Al Mazrah and Vondead (Vondel) plenty of rewards and spooky surprises await around every corner. But the major addition are the creatures hiding across the maps. It is your job to hunt down these monsters and claim their loot to advance in this year’s Haunting Event.

How to Find The Ghost Train In Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare

The Ghost Train is a more simple objective to find. Like the other creatures in the event, it has its own Tac-Map ping but more predictably, it is a train… so it must live on train tracks. As you’ve already guessed, the Ghost Train will always start at Al Mazrah’s train station and loop around the map counterclockwise. This makes the monstrosity a very easy target to find.

A tip for those wanting to claim victory over the train, be sure to load into the Area of Operation in DMZ to avoid the hordes of players and monsters alike. DMZ offers players a way to squad-up, so you may find yourself with five other squad mates that will help you against the undead.

How to Defeat The Ghost Train In Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare

The Ghost Train has an immense amount of defenses to stop anyone from plundering its loot. At the rear, A.I controlled turrets will gun down any approaching vehicle so be wary of that danger. Once you find yourself inside the Train’s bowels, be careful, there are more sentry turrets, claymores, and proximity mines so watch where you step!

As always, watch your back, enemy operators are very likely to sneak up on you and your squad. Loot mines and claymores from the supply crates to give yourself the advantage. If jump scares aren’t your thing check out our How to Turn Off Jump Scares in CoD The Haunting to save your heart the aches and pains.

Once you have made it through the bowls of the Train, all you need to do is breach the final room where a massive amount of loot is stored and crack the Train’s safe. Once you have done that you can loot the Heart of the Train to claim victory over this ghostly train.

There we have it, How to Defeat The Ghost Train In Warzone and DMZ Operation Nightmare. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite for all the latest Call of Duty news as we move closer to the release of Modern Warfare 3.