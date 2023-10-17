Call of Duty

How to Turn Off Jump Scares in CoD The Haunting

Experience the thrills of CoD in your own way.

The Haunting Event in Call of Duty
Image Source: Activision

The Haunting event has ushered in a limited-time jump scare feature that’ll surely get your heart pumping throughout various modes. However, if you prefer to experience the game without these scary surprises, there is a way to turn off jump scares before you jump in. We’re here to show you what steps you need to take to deactivate this feature and how it impacts your progression.

How Do You Deactivate Jump Scares in CoD The Haunting?

Players can turn off Jump Scare by going to the Battle Pass tab in the menu, where you’ll receive an immediate prompt regarding The Haunting event. You’ll then need to select ‘No Tricks, Just Treats: Turn Them Off.’ None of the in-game content will be affected by this change, but it will impact the Battle Pass.

Turn Off Jump Scares in CoD The Haunting Event
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

If you happen to change your mind about this feature, you can always switch it on or off via the Battle Pass tab, which will have a button interaction in the top-left corner.

The Haunting Battle Pass
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Once you’ve completed these steps, the jump scares should remain off for corresponding game modes like Lockdown, Kill Confirmed, and Grind. These frightening surprises typically occur when opening a lootable container in Al Mazrah or Vondead, allowing players to claim rewards. Nevertheless, you may not be able to grab these valuables with the feature deactivated, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated on this front once we’ve tested it out.

It shouldn’t significantly impact your progress in any way, so everything should remain the same regardless. There will, of course, still be other spooky creatures and darkly-themed map changes to look forward to, and you can try to tackle the limited-time challenges to grab all the The Haunting rewards.

Now that you know how to turn off jump scares in The Haunting event, you can prepare for the latest launch by checking out the full patch notes. Be sure to explore the relevant links below for more Call of Duty content.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments