How to Turn Off Jump Scares in CoD The Haunting

The Haunting event has ushered in a limited-time jump scare feature that’ll surely get your heart pumping throughout various modes. However, if you prefer to experience the game without these scary surprises, there is a way to turn off jump scares before you jump in. We’re here to show you what steps you need to take to deactivate this feature and how it impacts your progression.

How Do You Deactivate Jump Scares in CoD The Haunting?

Players can turn off Jump Scare by going to the Battle Pass tab in the menu, where you’ll receive an immediate prompt regarding The Haunting event. You’ll then need to select ‘No Tricks, Just Treats: Turn Them Off.’ None of the in-game content will be affected by this change, but it will impact the Battle Pass.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

If you happen to change your mind about this feature, you can always switch it on or off via the Battle Pass tab, which will have a button interaction in the top-left corner.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Once you’ve completed these steps, the jump scares should remain off for corresponding game modes like Lockdown, Kill Confirmed, and Grind. These frightening surprises typically occur when opening a lootable container in Al Mazrah or Vondead, allowing players to claim rewards. Nevertheless, you may not be able to grab these valuables with the feature deactivated, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated on this front once we’ve tested it out.

It shouldn’t significantly impact your progress in any way, so everything should remain the same regardless. There will, of course, still be other spooky creatures and darkly-themed map changes to look forward to, and you can try to tackle the limited-time challenges to grab all the The Haunting rewards.

Now that you know how to turn off jump scares in The Haunting event, you can prepare for the latest launch by checking out the full patch notes. Be sure to explore the relevant links below for more Call of Duty content.