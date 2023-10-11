Call of Duty The Haunting Event: Release Date, Start Time & What to Expect

Halloween is just around the corner, and with the spooky month comes many scary-themed updates and events in gaming. Call of Duty is no exception, as we are treated to the Haunting event that spans across Warzone, DMZ, and MW2 and goes live in mid-October. So let’s take a look at the haunting and what to expect.

As mentioned in the Call of Duty blog post published on Sept. 21, the Haunting event will begin on Oct. 17 and bring with it a host of events, maps, and modes. Expect to see more Operators with their horror-theme and more additions to the spooky Battle Pass. The Event is set to go live at 9 a.m. PST.

What to Expect in Warzone

Image Source: Activision

Warzone is ready to receive a few new additions in the Haunting Event that will shake up the content offered and get everyone into that Halloween mood.

Zombie Royale

Zombie Royale turns the entirety of the Battle Royale into a massive game of infection. Fallen operators will rise from the dead to infect the survivors until there is only one team left standing, which offers a unique spin on the usual gameplay mechanics. Zombified teammates remain allied though, so even when rotten corpses, your allies can be helpful.

Juiced-up Zombies even the playing field of kitted-out Operators though, so expect your enemy to not go down without a fight.

Vondead Lockdown

Vondead Lockdown is just a giant game of Hardpoint, and those who experienced the limited-time mode in Season 4 will know what to expect. For those that didn’t, you drop into Vondel with your full loadout and are tasked with capturing the Hardpoint to claim victory. However, the major difference in this new iteration is the change to nighttime. Nigh vision is going to go hard on this mode!

Operation Nightmare

Information on Operation Nightmare is fairly light and much of what could be known is [[Redacted]] in the Call of Duty blogpost.

What we do know is that Al Mazrah is set to receive a nighttime makeover. Expect to drop in under the light of the moon as reports of monstrosities have been sighted throughout the AO. It is your job to investigate and ultimately hunt down these ‘Most Wanted’ targets.

Activision has also dropped hints as to where you can find these nightmarish creatures.

An ancient tomb complex has been unearthed.

Witnesses report seeing strange lights in the night sky.

A discovery has been made in the swamp.

The information is so heavily censored that pinpointing these new creatures is an impossibility until the event drops. At the very least, we know for certain a Mastery Blueprint is up for grabs, but there will be more rewards to claim during the event alongside it.

What to Expect in DMZ

Image Source: Infinity Ward

Activision has confirmed that DMZ will be getting all the bells and whistles of the Haunting event that is coming to Warzone. As such, Vondead will be filled to the brim with Zombies and Al Mazrah will be set in the dead of night with supernatural ‘Most Wanted’ targets ready to be hunted.

It seems the DMZ event is simply a more relaxed approach to completing any missions and challenges available during the Haunting, so players don’t need to worry about feeling the constant pressure of the gas circle closing in around them.

What to Expect in Modern Warfare 2

MW2 is getting two Halloween-themed re-skinned maps.

El Asilo celebrates Día de los Muertos

Embassy becomes the site of a bloody zombie attack.

There are also frightening twists on classic game modes that will keep your heart pumping in anticipation. You can expect unspecified twists on Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Drop Zone, and, of course, Infected. Activision warns you to watch for jump scares, skulls, zombies, and more!

Soul Capture Event

The Soul Capture Event is similar to the Trophy Hunt Event in Season 3 and serves as the main way to receive rewards for playing in the event. Once you score a kill on an enemy player, they drop a Soul, capture it by simply running over the object and it will be added to your total. Trade in the souls you capture for rewards throughout the Haunting event. Souls can be captured from any enemy player across DMZ, Warzone, and MW2, so pick your poison.

That’s everything we know about Call of Duty’s The Haunting Event. Be sure to stick around with us at Twinfinite as we continue to cover these events as well as the lead-up to Modern Warfare 3.