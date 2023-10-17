The Haunting’s Operation Nightmare event features a powerful group of sinister creatures, from the Butcher to the Pharaoh. Each elimination gets you one step closer to the Bloody Mess Submachine gun, along with a few extra bonuses along the way. We’re here to show you how to defeat the UFO in Warzone and DMZ, starting with how to find it on the map.

Where to Find UFO in Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare

The UFO can be found on Al Mazrah near the Sawah Village Coastline. It will be marked with a spaceship icon on the map, but you must be careful of your surroundings due to the location’s night mode feature for The Haunting event.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Once you approach this location, you’ll notice an illuminated sphere (anomalies) in the sky, which you can start shooting at to deplete its health.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

How to Defeat UFO in Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare

You can start attacking the sphere to trigger the UFO’s next attack phase, splitting it into several pieces that will also try to harm you. Players can continue shooting these objects in the sky and avoid oncoming projectiles simultaneously. Eventually, the UFO ship will appear, unleashing a beam of light that will injure you if you are too close.

As you may expect, you’ll need to take down the UFO by shooting it, just like the anomalies.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

A sphere icon will travel downward once you survive through the three phases, indicating the artifact’s location. It should be noted that there will be some corrupted enemies when near this object, so be sure to watch your back when picking it up. You can also obtain the souls next to it to claim some rewards for The Haunting event.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

What to Do With the UFO Artifact in Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare

Now that you’ve brought down the UFO, it’s time to grab the artifact and place it on the portal. The only problem is that your movement will be limited when holding it, so you must use any ropes or ladders to your advantage. For starters, players can head to the boat, which will be marked with a portal icon (it will be on top of the vessel.)

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Fortunately, there will be a rope you can use on the right half of the boat:

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

From there, you can use a ladder to get up top, and you should be able to place the artifact inside the portal, providing you with several rewards. Players must then exfil with the resources if they want to take it with them on their next mission.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

After you’ve succeeded in the exfil, you can check out the UFO Calling Card and eliminate the rest of the Operation Nightmare bosses to grab an exclusive item.

That covers everything you need to know about Warzone and DMZ’s UFO boss. You can check out our Swamp Creature guide if you want to take down more foes for the Operation Nightmare event. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for even more Call of Duty content.