How To Complete Unknown Threat in Warzone DMZ

Completing missions to rank up Factions and progress remains integral to Warzone’s extraction mode, DMZ. As you go through the Tiers, some missions can be more difficult to understand and complete. Here’s how to complete the Unknown Threat mission in Warzone DMZ.

Unknown Threat Mission Guide Warzone DMZ

In Warzone Season 4, Unknown Threat is a Tier 5 mission for the White Lotus Faction. It offers the SP-X 80 sniper rifle as contraband and will award players with a huge 20,000 XP upon completion. There is one task for players to complete:

Kill 30 of the Unknown Forces in Ashika Island or Vondel with a suppressed pistol with headshots.

While it sounds daunting and the instructions are vague, it’s surprisingly simple to complete once you know what to do and who you have to eliminate.

Getting a Suppressed Pistol

There are a few ways to get hold of one in DMZ, which doesn’t let you drop in with a custom loadout in the same way as normal multiplayer or Warzone.

We recommend making one and having it as one of your insured weapon slots. This’ll guarantee you don’t lose it and can drop in with it in multiple matches (even if a death will force you to wait for its cooldown period to expire).

We made a .50 GS class for just this mission, equipped it as our insured weapon and then deployed into Vondel with it. You’re welcome to use whichever pistol you like – the FTAC Siege is a viable alternative, for example. We just like the power of the Desert Eagle.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Needless to say, make sure it has a suppressor attached, otherwise your headshots will be in vain and won’t count towards completing the mission.

Unknown Forces in Vondel

As the mission instructions say, you can complete the Unknown Threat task in Vondel or Ashika Island. We prefer Vondel, with real-life opponents less frequent and Unknown Force enemies easier to locate. They’re scattered all over Vondel but can be found in large numbers at most POIs. We headed to Castle and got to work.

It’s best to try and keep your distance from a group of level 1 bots. Diving into a huge group of armored bots is not a good solution: they’ll take two headshots because of their helmets and will likely down you before you can get nearly enough. A standard bot will only take one headshot to eliminate.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

You’ll know you’re on the right tracks when you get the larger, red ‘X’ hitmarker. A ‘HEADSHOT’ text will also appear, and a bar should also materialize on the right of your screen to show your mission progress.

Not every AI in DMZ is part of the Unknown Force, but you’re looking for those dressed in dark overalls with balaclavas and sunglasses. We’ve snapped one in the image below:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Again, it should become apparent quickly if the AI you’re killing don’t count: you won’t be making progress on the mission as you eliminate them via headshots.

Just rack up 30, then exfil or get on with your next objective. The SP-X 80 and your 20,000 XP will be waiting for you, as will Phalanx Reputation.

That’s everything to know about completing the Unknown Threat mission in Warzone DMZ. For everything else on the extraction mode, including the best loadouts to use in Season 4, stay with us right here at Twinfinite.

