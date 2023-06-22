How To Get the FTAC Siege in Warzone DMZ

Activision

The FTAC Siege is one of Warzone’s most powerful pistols and is actually acquirable in the DMZ extraction mode. But how do you get the FTAC Siege in Warzone DMZ?

Unlocking the FTAC Siege in DMZ

Like some keys and gear, there are a couple of ways to get hold of the FTAC Siege in Warzone DMZ. It’s a powerful machine pistol with famed fire-rate and swap-speed. It’s one of the best pistols in the battle royale and is in high demand in DMZ as well.

Below we’re running through every way to get this powerful pistol in DMZ, working our way down through the easiest to the most unreliable.

Complete the Al Mazrah’s Threat Mission

This is hands down the best and most consistent way to earn the FTAC Siege. It’s a Tier 1 mission in the Crown Faction and, like a lot of Tier 1 missions, it’s an absolute piece of cake. It requires players to:

Kill 7 AQ soldiers within 10 seconds of each kill.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

AQ is just the company of soldiers that patrol areas of Al Mazrah. Find a decent group of them – we went to Sawah Village in the southwest – and get to eliminating.

You’ll know you’re on the path to completing it when the visual prompts appear. This is the typical mission briefing prompt that lets you know you’re completing a certain objective. With Al Mazrah’s Threat, a timer will also drop down from the top of your HUD to let you know your window to chain your next kill.

Completing the mission – it shouldn’t take you more than one deployment – will unlock 5,000 XP and the FTAC Siege. Just exfil after the challenge is done and it’ll be waiting for you among your Contraband.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Loot It and Extract

Simple enough. The next option is to find one in-game, stow or equip it, and extract afterwards. It’s worth saying here that the Siege is very rare in-game. We’ve not found one ourselves, so don’t hop into one match and expect to find it.

There’s also the matter of successfully extracting once you’ve found one – enemies (both real and AI) will be eager to stop you leaving an exclusion zone.

Unlock It In MW2 and Transfer It Over

The FTAC Siege was added to Modern Warfare 2 post-launch. That means it’s not just given to players (unless they purchased a bundle that included it), but has to be earned. We have a full FTAC Siege unlock guide if you’re struggling.

For most, and in short, it’s a case of getting 50 hip-fire kills with a handgun. Drop into a busy hardcore mode on a small map and these should come fairly easily. Once you’ve unlocked it you can access it in DMZ by transferring it to an insured weapon slot.

Those are all the ways to get the FTAC Siege pistol in Warzone DMZ. We undoubtedly favor the first method. It’s the easiest, fastest and guarantees the weapon you want. Just be warned – dying with it does mean it’ll be permanently gone, but that’s part of the fun that is DMZ!

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts