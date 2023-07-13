How To Complete Exit Through the Sector Alpha Mission in Warzone DMZ

Warzone’s DMZ mode is still challenging players to infiltrate and extract from heavily guarded areas. In Warzone Season 4, Exit Through the Sector Alpha is the DMZ Tier 4 Story Mission in the Crown Faction. That means it’s pretty tough: generally the higher the Tier the more difficult the mission, with Story Missions being the hardest in a Tier. As such, chances are you might need a helping hand on getting it finished, so let’s talk you through the mission’s two objectives, Locating the 2 Stairwell exits in the DRD, and Scanning Each Exit with a Geiger Counter.

Exit Through the Sector Alpha Mission Guide

There are a couple of objectives for players to complete and get the aforementioned rewards. They are:

Tasks

Locate the 2 Stairwell exits in the DRD

Scan each exit with a Geiger Counter

The DRD refers to the Defense Research Division, which is a part of the Koschei Complex.

Oasis Koschei Complex Entrance

The Complex is a sprawling network of underground bunkers and laboratories. There’s four different entrances, all of which are based in Al Mazrah. However, for this mission, we’re recommending the one at Oasis, in the far northwest of Al Mazrah.

Each Koschei Complex entrance deposits you in a slightly different part of the underground region and, as previously mentioned, this mission requires you to access the DRD. The Oasis entrance drops you there.

It’s a radioactive location, so it might be worth looting around for Radiation Blockers or a Durable Gas Mask before you transport to the Complex. We complete a simple Nuclear Material Contract beforehand, giving us a couple of Radiation Blockers and a Geiger Counter.

Find the ruins at the southwest side of the Oasis POI and find the tunnel underground that takes you further southwest.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Head into the airlock and select to travel to the Koschei Complex. You’ll spawn into the Defense Research Division, as shown in the image above on the right.

Radiation Bunker & Stairwell 1

Next up, head through the tunnels in the DRD. This is pretty self-explanatory, with large red arrows on the walls at frequent intervals to point you in the correct direction.

You’ll soon reach a Radiation Bunker with a control room. In the control room, there’ll be a Geiger Counter on top of one of the machines in the center of the room. If you haven’t already acquired one in Al Mazrah, pick this up as you need it for the later objectives.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

After this, the mission requires you to work through the three Radiation Bunkers. These will damage you so it’s worth using your Radiation Blockers.

To get through the double doors at the far end of the Bunker, all of the large doors at the sides need to be shut. They’re worth looting before closing them, with high value items like AQ Laptops often located in these side areas.

Some can be closed via buttons in the control room but others, as shown in the image above, require manually closing. This requires players to interact with the wheel on the wall by a specific door and close them. After all four are shut, the radiation will abate and you’ll be able to proceed through the double doors at the other side of the Bunker.

Once through this first Bunker, you’ll soon reach an open room that resembles the airlock you traveled to the Koschei Complex in. You’ll see a doorway ahead of you, partially obscured by a horizontally-laid wooden panel. Behind it is the first stairwell.

Approach it and pull out your Geiger Counter, which will display a very high reading. This is the first of two stairwells the mission requires you to scan.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Radiation Bunker & Stairwell 2

From there, continue to follow the red arrows on the wall. You’ll reach another Radiation Bunker and control room. This one will be populated with AI and, rather annoyingly, a Sentry Gun that’s keen to take your head off if you give it the chance.

We recommend dealing with the AI first, taking them out from the cover of the control room. After they’re dealt with, you can move towards the Sentry Gun and melee it to destroy it.

This Radiation Bunker works similarly to the last, except a couple of the doors have to be closed manually. Again, don your Gas Mask or Radiation Blockers and close all four. The ‘stuck’ double doors at the far end will then be un-stuck and you can proceed through.

You’ll soon reach another airlock-like room, with another stairwell like the last. This one is obscured by a vertically-laid piece of wood, but it’s otherwise identical to the first.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Pull out your Geiger Counter and scan the stairwell again, completing the mission. Now, you just need to extract from the Complex.

There will likely be exfil locations signposted on your HUD, so head to the nearest one. For us, it was the escape elevator in the Chemical Plant.

Exit Through the Sector Alpha Mission Rewards

This mission, as you may have noticed is a bit of an involved one. But, it does mean it’ll grant you some nice rewards and unlock Tier 5 of the Crown upon completion. For this mission, the rewards on offer are:

Waiting For Action Calling Card

30,000 XP

Crown Faction Reputation

That’s everything there is to say about completing the Exit Through the Sector Alpha Mission in Warzone DMZ. For everything else CoD’s extraction mode, including the best loadouts for S4 Reloaded, stay with us at Twinfinite.