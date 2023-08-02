How to Complete Deal With the Devil in Warzone DMZ

The Deal With the Devil mission is a part of the Shadow Company Faction, showcasing a new purchasing option for DMZ players. You’ll also discover Season 5’s latest Disguise item that can help you get across the map without alerting any surrounding enemies. So, if you want to know how to complete this quest, we’ll show you what steps you need to take to fulfill these objectives.

Deal With the Devil DMZ Mission Guide

The Shadow Company Tier 1 mission mandates players to put on a Disguise and purchase an item at the Scavenger’s Buy Station while wearing the Field Upgrade. But, since the instructions for the mission aren’t entirely clear, it can be challenging to search for these items/locations.

DMZ Disguise Location

Disguises can be found in the following areas:

Trains

Supply crates

Medical areas

Hidden caches

Duffel Bags

Trains are one of the best locations, as they can be easily found on the map. Thus, you can hop on top of it until you spot the golden-colored icon of the Disguise.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Besides trains, you can look around medical areas, like hospitals, where you may discover them on top of shelves. Players can also acquire it by chance across the many regions of DMZ, but they must ensure that they wear the Disguise to fulfill the first objective.

DMZ Scavenger Buy Station Location

Although it may seem like the next objective is at the standard Buy Stations, it’s actually associated with the Scavenger, who will typically spawn near fallen Operators. It’s recommended to stick around areas with a substantial amount of Plea for Help players (sorry to those who have to make the sacrifice) and wait for the boss’ appearance.

To complete the Deal With the Devil, you must wear the Disguise and go toward the Scavenger to access the Buy Station near them, where you can purchase an item from the store. As you may expect, you’ll need some cash and a good amount of defense beforehand, so you can attach an armored vest to get through the enemy’s attacks.

It doesn’t matter which object you buy, as long as you do it with the Disguise on, rewarding you with an L2 Restricted Zone Key, +5000 XP, and +100 Shadow Company Reputation points.

Now that you know how to complete the Deal With the Devil, you can learn more about DMZ with our Season 5 Changes guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Call of Duty content.