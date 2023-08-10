How To Complete Courier Mission in Warzone DMZ

New missions came with DMZ Season 5 as a result of the Shadow Company Faction. Some are a cinch to work through but others, like Courier, are slightly more challenging and ask more of players. Here’s how to complete the Courier Mission in Warzone DMZ.

Courier DMZ Mission Guide

Tasks

Like most DMZ missions, there’s more than one thing to do. As a Tier 2 mission, it’s no surprise to see three tasks for players to complete. They are:

Take the Laptop from the Hydroelectric Dead Drop. Acquire a Dirt Bike. Deliver the same Laptop to the Zaya Observatory, Akhdar and Al Sharim Pass Dead Drops within 3 minutes.

Completing the mission will earn you 7,500 XP and the Veterinarian Key, which is a very useful tool to acquire because it lets you into the Animal Care Room at Vondel Zoo, part of the Researcher’s Dilemma objectives.

Dirt Bike

Usually, players should complete the DMZ mission’s objectives in the order they’re set out. Objective one typically lets you do objective two, and so on. Not for Courier.

The first thing players should do is track down a Dirt Bike in Al Mazrah. This new vehicle dropped with Season 5 and is quick, nimble and downright fun.

It should be easy to locate one on your map because its symbol will be clearly visible. The image below shows you the symbol you need to find, and then how the Dirt Bike actually looks in-game.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

You’ll know you’re on the right tracks when a notification pops up to confirm you’ve acquired the Dirt Bike as per the mission’s objectives.

Hydroelectric Dead Drop

Once you’ve got your Dirt Bike, head over to the Zarqwa Hydroelectric Dead Drop. This is at the eponymous POI, in map grid E4.

Like all the other Dead Drops, it’s a white dumpster that will be easy to spot. Open it up and take the Laptop that’s inside. It’ll look like any other Laptop but it will be called the ‘Building 21 Laptop’. Stow it in your backpack.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

It’s at the south of the POI and shouldn’t be too much trouble to reach. There’s also a petrol station very close by. If your Dirt Bike is short of gas or damaged, refuel and repair it just after.

Best Route For Courier Mission

Note here that the three minutes don’t stat when you first acquire the Laptop from the Hydroelectric Dead Drop. They’ll begin when you drop it in the Zaya Observatory one.

As a result, it’s sensible to think about your route to ensure you don’t break the time limit and fail the mission. We’re recommending working south to Zaya, then east to Al Sharim Pass, before coming back west to Ahkdar Village.

Image Credit: Activision / Twinfinite

It’s the quickest way to get between the three, using the map’s hills and mountains to your advantage too.

Zaya Observatory Dead Drop

The Zaya Observatory Dead Drop is to the northeast of the POI, in map grid F5. It’s between three buildings that are normally busy with AI, so be careful approaching.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Find the dumpster and drop the Laptop into it, closing the lid afterwards. Then – and this is really important – pick the Laptop back out of the dumpster and put it back in your backpack. This is something you have to do every time.

If you don’t, you’ll travel to the next location without it and have to go back – and the three minute timer that starts after you’ve deposited it the first time at Zaya will run out all too fast.

Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop

Then head east to Al Sharim Pass. This Dead Drop is in map grid G6, at the south of the POI. Again, it’s pretty densely populated by AI so be careful. We recommend approaching from the south, scaling rock wall and dipping back out that way.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Ahkdar Village Dead Drop

Finally, head for Ahkdar Village. Again, the Dead Drop is busy. This time it’s because it’s right in the center of the POI, so drop your Dirt Bike in the road to the north and cut through the quieter buildings.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Deposit the Laptop, close the lid and then you’re done. You should get a UI notification to tell you that all three Dead Drops have been completed within the time limit.

Once this is ticked off, head for an exfil location or get on with your next objective. The rewards (as stated above) and +200 Shadow Company Reputation, will be waiting for you.

That’s how to complete the Courier Mission in Warzone DMZ. For everything else CoD, check out the related content below.