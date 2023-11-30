CoD’s DMZ Has Officially Come to a Close, & That’s Okay

Since the launch of Modern Warfare 3, DMZ fans have been wondering about the mode’s future, especially with the arrival of Zombies. And now, the Call of Duty Blog has finally disclosed its conclusion, indicating that there will be no new content moving forward.

Once MW3 Season 1 launches, DMZ Beta will only be available to play via the Call of Duty: Warzone section. You won’t be able to access it through Modern Warfare 3, as Zombies will be the main focus.

Although it’s saddening to see the loss of DMZ, many players, myself included, are actually happy about this new change. MWZ has proven to be a success, straying away from the toxic PvP experience that DMZ was known for.

BREAKING: Activision confirms DMZ is not getting any new content anymore. The mode is done – only previous content will remain.



With Season 01 on Dec 6, it will not integrate with the MW3 and Warzone — no progression sync, no Battle Pass unlocks, or anything. pic.twitter.com/K7McZaLdJE — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 30, 2023

I don’t mean that DMZ was entirely bad since it opened the door to a more objective-based experience. I just found it extremely challenging to play solo, considering that bigger teams could overpower you in an instant. Then, Operators would lose all their stuff and ultimately fail to keep all their gear once again upon enemy contact.

Not to mention the fact that the AI enemies were adding more fuel to fire through their nerfed abilities. On the other hand, Zombies allows players to band together rather than pitting each other, establishing much more wholesome experiences. Yes, there isn’t any PvP, but the undead creatures make up for it with their overwhelming numbers and higher Threat tier levels.

I also found Zombies replay and longevity much higher than DMZ, as the Act missions provide enough content for players to get through.

If you’re still missing DMZ, all missions will continue to be available in the COD HQ, including quests involved with Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and the Koschei Complex. The only problem is that progression will no longer be active, meaning Battle Pass or store bundles will not sync over.

Of course, not everyone will be happy with Call of Duty’s DMZ closure, primarily those who did enjoy its PvP features. It could still come back for a future patch or possibly another mode, depending on the outreach of the CoD community.

I firmly believe it’s a change for the better since it’s the first time I ever really experienced something so wholesome in Call of Duty. It certainly feels like DMZ walked so Zombies could run, and I look forward to what comes next for the MWZ storyline.