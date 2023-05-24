Best Tempus Torrent Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

The Tempus Torrent marksman rifle dropped on 14 March, with Season Two Reloaded of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. It’s now had some time to bed in to the games’ metas and, as semi-automatic rifles go, remains among the stronger options. Here are the best Tempus Torrent marksman rifle loadouts for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 Tempus Torrent Build

Because of its semi-auto fire-rate and slower handling, the Tempus Torrent promises to be rewarding at medium and longer ranges but leave players exposed up close. As a result, you’ll likely need a SMG in your back pocket and to only use the TT when it’s most sensible.

To that end, our recommended class focuses on controlling recoil and maintaining damage range. It’s not the quickest loadout possible but, with the Tempus Torrent naturally slower, ADS and sprint-to-fire time are less important.

The Aim OP-V4 is ideal to hit accurate shots at longer distances. If you still struggle to shoot well, a greater-zoom optic could be the way to go.

For the barrel, we’re choosing the 14″ Chroma LRS because of its boosts to range, recoil control and bullet velocity. Your shots will travel faster, hit enemies harder and bounce less.

Pair that with the Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel and you’ll enjoy a huge boost to accuracy. It does slow ADS and sprint-to-fire slightly but it’s a small price to pay and less noticeable than with some other recoil-aiding attachments.

Barrel: 14″ Chroma LRS

14″ Chroma LRS Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine: 30 Round Mag

Our recommended build is completed by the 30 Round Mags to reduce reloads and keep you in the action for longer, alongside the Demo Fade Pro Stock. This improves overall mobility and, most importantly, aids strafe speed. In short, you’ll be a harder target to hit while you’re shooting.

Activision via Twinfinite

Best Modern Warfare 2 Tempus Torrent Loadout

In Modern Warfare 2, because you’ll likely be using this DMR at closer ranges than in Warzone 2. As a result, we’re putting more emphasis on handling and mobility to ensure you’re sorted for the faster-paced respawn environment CoD multiplayer offers.

We’re equipping the shorter and lighter 12.5″ Rugged ZN barrel and XTEN Grip to make it faster, giving you a better chance of getting ADS before a pesky SMG user can gun you:

Barrel: 12.5″ Rugged ZN

12.5″ Rugged ZN Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Assault-60 Stock Factory

Assault-60 Stock Factory Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

The FTAC Ripper 56 stabilizes shots without the mobility penalties brought by the Lockgrip, again making it more suitable for respawn modes. The same goes for the Assault-60 Stock Factory, which improves strafe speed but doesn’t have the handling penalties of the Demo Fade Pro.

Finally, the Cronen Mini Pro optic will be adequate for all your Modern Warfare 2 engagements, giving you a crystal clear optic that’s ideal at almost any range bar the most distant.

That’s all there is to know about the best Tempus Torrent loadout for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. It remains a viable option in Season 3 Reloaded, reflected in our overall Warzone 2 Weapon Tier List, where it sits comfortably among the better weapons in the BR.

