Best ISO 45 SMG Loadout in Warzone & MW2

The ISO 45 SMG debuted with Warzone Season 4, becoming the newest submachine gun in MW2 and the battle royale. Naturally, players have worked out the best ways to use the new weapon in both titles. Here are the best ISO 45 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone ISO 45 Build

The ISO 45’s newness – only dropping with June 14’s Season 4 update – mean it’s been a bit of an unknown quantity in MW2 and Warzone. It’s been described by Activision as a fast-firing SMG that’s perfect for room-clearing. Having got some hours under our belts with it, we’re inclined to agree.

Unlockable via the Battle Pass, it thrives off the back of its fire-rate and close-range damage. It’s perfect in Shipment 24/7 or a comparably small map; something to bear in mind when using it in Warzone.

We’re kicking off our ISO 45 loadout with attachments to improve its accuracy and range, ensuring it can cope in Warzone’s bigger open spaces and generally longer engagements. That’s why we’ve gone for the 9″ PTX Trainer and Lockgrip Precision-40, both of which stabilize shots and improve damage ranges (albeit at a slight decrease to handling).

Similarly, the 45 Round Drum and EXP Shear will minimize reloads and speed up ADS respectively, ensuring your ISO is snappy and quick. It’ll mean you can challenge opponents who catch you unawares when you’re clearing those rooms and running-and-gunning.

Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine: 45 Round Drum

45 Round Drum Barrel: 9″ PTX Trainer

9″ PTX Trainer Stock: SK-3 Cheetah

SK-3 Cheetah Rear Grip: EXP Shear

Finally, the SK-3 Cheetah makes the cut to improve your mobility, letting you walk and move much faster. It makes you a harder target when engaging enemies and ensures it’s easier to hit all your shots.

If you’re struggling for accuracy, we’d recommend an optic or swapping out the Rear Grip for the A30 Stout. This’ll improve your recoil control and make it easier to use. Regardless of attachments, the ISO 45 is best used at close-ranges only.

Best Loadout for MW2

In Modern Warfare 2, the ISO 45 again thrives at the closest of ranges. It’s really geared towards running-and-gunning. As a result, our recommended loadout is about speed and lethality, letting you fly at enemies knowing you’ve got a pocket-rocket to support the carnage.

The SK-3 Cheetah and EXP Shear translate over for those reasons; we want to keep the ISO 45 as responsive and easy to use as possible.

There’s also not quite as much need to augment range and damage in MW2, with the majority of your engagements likely to happen at closer-ranges than in Warzone. As a result, we’re swapping the 9″ PTX Trainer barrel for the lighter and faster 7″ EX Raptor-V2, as well as bringing the VLK LZR 7MW into the equation.

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Barrel: 7″ EX Raptor-V2

7″ EX Raptor-V2 Stock: SK-3 Cheetah

SK-3 Cheetah Rear Grip: EXP Shear

Lastly, the Commando Foregrip makes our recommended MW2 build for the benefits it brings to handling and aiming idle stability, slightly less punishing than the Lockgrip Precision-40. It’s a formidable loadout built for speed, damage and devastation.

Those are the best ISO 45 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. Only time will tell whether it can muscle in on the best weapons in the battle royale or whether it’s set for a spell on the fringes. Whatever comes next, we’ll cover it right here at Twinfinite.

