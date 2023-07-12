All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs In Warzone & MW2 Season 4 Reloaded: ISO 45 Nerf & Major Warzone Damage Changes

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, like all mid-season and seasonal updates in recent CoD history, has brought with it a number of weapon changes. Some have been strengthened, some have been weakened and some have been added for the first time. Here’s every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone and MW2 Season 04 Reloaded.

The Warzone Season 4 update, dropping back on June 14, changed fewer weapons than we perhaps expected. Only the Cronen Squall and shotguns as a class received meaningful changes, with other categories and guns largely left alone.

Season 4 Reloaded Weapon Changes

That’s changed in Season 4 Reloaded though, with a series of guns coming in for unexpected tweaks. Top of the list is probably the Vaznev-9K which receives another nerf with the July 12 patch. At the other end of the spectrum is the KV Broadside, which will reacclimatise to life as a stronger weapon yet again.

There’s also changes to the Tempus Torrent, meaning Warzone’s weapon meta is sure to change in the coming weeks and months.

Interestingly, Activision have changed damage profiles across the board, explaining that they want weapons to feel “more distinct”. It will lead to a “wider range” of TTKs, with different weapons now set to punish players for missed shots to a greater extent. They’ll also reward players for more accurate shots.

Below, courtesy of Activision, are the full weapon changes in S4R. Remember that, unless stated as only affecting one title, the changes are universal and will apply in Warzone, MW2 and DMZ:

WEAPONS

New Weapon

MX Guardian (Shotgun) Fully automatic 12-gauge shotgun Unlockable via New Battle Pass Challenge



General

Semi-auto and burst weapon shot queuing improvements: We have improved shot queuing to better detect intended weapon fire events and prevent the occasional “jamming” effect. This results in a smoother firing experience for most pistols and semi auto Battle Rifles.

Base weapon stat bars have been updated to more accurately reflect their functionality

Attachment stat values have been updated to more accurately reflect their functionality

New Attachments

» Underbarrel «

Corvus Torch Dragon’s Breath packed underbarrel shotgun Available to all Weapons that are compatible with underbarrel shotguns upon completion of Challenge



Weapon Balancing

Warzone

At the launch of Season 04, weapons in Warzone saw a significant change to their damage profiles, which resulted in an overall increase to the duration of engagements. With Season 04 Reloaded we are placing a bigger emphasis on accuracy in gunfights. To achieve this, every Weapon has had its Warzone damage profiles adjusted to fit into this new balance paradigm with additional attention given to the most dominant Weapons. While this change will result in a wider range of Time to Kill values, meaning some Weapons will be able to kill faster when fired more accurately, and slower when not—it allows Weapons the necessary space to feel more distinct and promotes an ecosystem where each Weapon class can excel.

» Submachine Guns «

ISO 45 Reduced close range damage Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only Increased hip spread



Vaznev 9k Reduced close-mid damage distance



» Assault Rifles «

Kastov 762 Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only Increased time to ADS



Kastov-74u Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only Increased hip spread



TAQ-56 Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only



» Shotguns «

KV Broadside Increased mid range damage | MWII Only

Bryson 800 Reduced damage to head, upper torso, legs, and arms | MWII Only Reduced mid damage range slightly | MWII Only



Bryson 890 Reduced damage to arms | MWII Only Increased damage to lower torso | MWII Only Increased ADS movement speed

Expedite 12 Increase damage to head and upper torso | MWII Only Reduced ADS time Reduced hip spread



» Marksman Rifles «

Tempus Torrent Reduced close to mid range damage | MWII Only Reduced neck location damage | MWII Only Increased time to ADS

EBR-14 Reduced ADS movement speed Reduced hip strafe speed



Lockwood MK2 Reduced time to ADS Movement increase

SA-B 60 Movement increase



Weapons Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with Underbarrel Grenade Launchers that prevented explosion effects from occurring when hitting Players with a direct shot as long as the grenade is at arming distance

The LA-B 330/SP-X 80 22” Cavalry Barrel attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments

The FTAC Siege Supertac-VI attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments

Fixed a crash that could occur when equipping the Liquid Hot Blueprint and changing the receiver

That’s every weapon buff and nerf in S4R. Be sure to stay with us on Twinfinite, because we’ll be covering everything about the meta as it develops moving forwards!