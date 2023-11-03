All Weapon and Item Locations in MW3 Reactor

Open Combat missions are the new MW3 Campaign spice, and with them comes a bunch of collectible weapons and items that you can customize for your loadout. Let’s take a look at the locations of all those goodies.

All Weapon Locations in MW3 Reactor

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor is the second Open Combat Mission in the Campaign. You take control of Price, and are tasked with destroying helicopters attempting to exfil import.

There are 29 items and weapons to find in Reactor, and we’ve listed all of their locations down below:

Incendiary MCW

In coordinates B-2, you’ll find the MCW Incendiary on the rooftop of the building beside an airdrop. There is a Stealth Bomber on the boxes to its right and an ammo refill. To reach the rooftop, you’ll need an Ascender.

Silenced Holger 556

The Silenced Holger sits inside the building directly East of the MCW Incendiary, but rests in the A-1 Square. To get your hands on this supply box, you’ll need to navigate your way to the roof and drop inside. Use the environment to climb onto the roof to gain access.

Incendary Sakin MG38

The Sakin is in a supply crate up on the second floor in grid C-5. A set of stairs sits beside an ascend rope, and you can take them to the second floor where you’ll find the crate to your left. You do not need anything special to get your hands on this LMG.

KV Inhibitor

Atop a radio tower in grid C-6, you’ll find this Sniper Rifle with a perfect vantage point of the entire mission. You will need an Ascender to reach this point.

Minigun

The Minigun requires a little more effort to get your hands on it.

First, you’ll want to get yourself on top of the building to the east of C-6 and into the sniper nest at the very top. Eagle-eyed players will recognize the strange hole in the floor and the group of frag grenades on the table.

Send one of those explosives down the hole to destroy the debris blocking the door. Then, head down to the ground floor to find the door open and the bright orange supply crate for the Minigun.

RGL-80

This one is simple. Head to D-5, where you’ll find a coincidental main objective. Right at the rear of the nearby helicopter, you’ll find this grenade launcher in the supply crate. The area is swarming with enemies, so expect a fight as you approach it.

Silenced COR-45

You’ll find the COR-45 in a small supply box on the scaffolding. A few quick jumps will land you right next to the box. There are enemies around ,so keep your head down or take them out before you approach.

Silenced Expedite 12

In grid E-4, you’ll find a supply crate that holds the Silenced Expedite 12 up on the walls. You can reach it with an Ascender by a zipline that starts at the scaffolding opposite; or, by doing some quick parkour around the walls.

Incendiary Haymaker & HCR 56

You can find both of these weapons in supply crates next to one another on the ground floor, in grid E-5 of the construction site. The crates are dead center, and surrounded by other boxes and concrete.

Silenced VEL-46

Moving over to grid F-6, you’ll find the VEL in a supply crate on the roof. Use the ladders on the side of the building to climb to the roof, and then claim your silenced prize. This weapon is perfect for players wanting to practice their stealth gameplay.

Incendiary FJX Imperium

At the highest point of the map, you’ll find the FJX in grid F-5 at the very top of the crane. You will need an Ascender to reach this weapon.

Holger 26 & Cronen Squall

These weapons can be found at grid coordinates F-7 right next to one of the helicopter objectives. Enemies swarm the objective, but with some careful shots and good timing, you can eliminate everyone in the area using a silenced weapon.

Fennec 45

Inside a storage shed in grid G-6, you’ll find the Fennec 45 in a small supply crate. Be careful though, as there’s a nearby objective and swarms of enemies in addition to a Sentry Turret nearby which will be ready to gun you down.

Incendiary Bryson 800, Signal 50, & Silenced Lachmann Sub

G-6 holds three weapons in one single building.

The Bryson 800 can be found in the open and direct center of the building. The Signal 50 is on the roof, and can only be reached by using an Ascender. Finally, the Lachmann Sub can be found in the East side of the building tucked against the wall beside a series of pipes.

Incendiary MTZ Interceptor

G-4 is the place you want to head to next for the MTZ Interceptor. It is sitting in the open on the back of a truck. Approach quietly and yoink the weapon before any of the Konni soldiers can notice you.

Explosive Crossbow

G-5 holds a devastatingly powerful Explosive Crossbow, and all you need to do to get your hands on it is parkour your way to the roof. Using an Ascender at one of the many points around the building is also a viable option. The crate can be found on the north side of the building overlooking the construction site.

STB 556 & PILA

This duo can be found in H-3 next to one of the main objectives.

To the north of the Helicopter, you’ll find the STB, and to the south, you’ll have the PILA. To complete the objective, we recommend using the PILA to bury the chopper. There are many guards around so be quick or take them down with a silenced weapon.

Basilisk

The Basilisk hides in grid G-3 inside a comfy house and is blocked behind a barricaded door. To get inside, you must parkour onto the rooftops and break the glass ceiling windows. You’ll drop down to find a self-revive, a bunch of plates, and the aforementioned weapon.

Sidewinder

The Sidewinder can be reached with simple parkour or via the Ascender. Two ropes allow you to rappel to the roof, or you can utilize a bunch of boxes to jump your way to the supply crate.

All Item Locations in MW3 Reactor

The following are all the locations of items and field upgrades in Modern Warfare 3 Reactor:

Snapshot Pulse & Ascender

The Ascender is a vitally important piece of equipment for you to traverse the map, so prioritize getting your hands on one. It can be found at Grid D-6, and is directly beside the supply crate holding the Snapshot Pulse field equipment.

Heartbeat Sensor

The Heartbeat sensor can be found at grid E-4 right next to the ascending rope that leads to the crane. In a small supply crate, you’ll find the Heartbeat sensor which can help you navigate the map for a pure stealth run.

Munitions Box

In grid F-5 in the construction site, you’ll find a Munitions Box in a small crate beside a UAV. We aren’t entirely sure why a Munitions Box would be relevant with such copious amounts of ammunition everywhere, but if you need one, this is where to find it.

Armor Plates Box

The Armor Plates Box is located in grid F-6 in a small detached office.

To get into this building, you will want to slip around the East side where you will find a window blocked by a shelf. Using any weapon, shoot the chair barricading the door to the left and you’ll be able to walk right in.

For the effort, an armor plate box seems to be quite a low reward, but at least there is a self-revive and a sentry turret nearby as consolation prizes.

Anti-Armor Rounds

The final pieces of equipment to find are the Anti-Armor Rounds. They are located in a storage shed at grid G-4 and are sitting on a table for you to plunder.

It was a slog to search through this mission and turn over every rock, but the variance of guns here is diverse and gives you more time to find your perfect weapon.

That’s all we have on All Weapons and Items Locations in MW3 Reactor. Be sure to check out all the Call of Duty related content below.