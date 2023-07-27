Call of Duty

Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop Location in Warzone DMZ

Increase your rank in the White Lotus faction!

Dumpster Dead Drop in DMZ
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The White Lotus mission questline mandates players to find the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop to extract specific items for the faction. However, due to the immense size of the Al Mazrah map, it can be challenging to search for this hidden area. So, if you aren’t sure where to find the drop, we’ll show you its exact location.

How to Find Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop in DMZ

As you may expect, the Al Sharim Pass will be located in the area of the same name, between Ahkdar Village and Mawizeh Marshlands (marked with the player icon on the map):

Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Players must search around buildings in this area to locate a white-colored dumpster for the exfiltration. To give you a better idea of which structure to go to, you can head to this destination at the G6 coordinates:

DMZ Al Sharim Dead Drop Extraction Point
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The dead drop will be behind a building, but you must be mindful of your surroundings, as the Al Sharim Pass typically showcases a high threat level. Therefore, players will most likely run into armored guards, large amounts of AI opponents, and other enemy Operators.

Those who have the Night Operation mission active must ensure they have the IR Beacons beforehand to complete the first objective of the quest. But, if you are on the Route Forward storyline, you can interact with the dumpster and grab the items quickly to satisfy one of the requirements.

Once you’ve fulfilled the mission, it’s recommended to Exfil immediately after due to the Al Sharim Pass’ overwhelming numbers. Then, you can receive the rewards for the completion and boost your Reputation points within the faction.

Now that you know where to find the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop in Warzone 2 DMZ, you can try to advance further in your rank with the Bedrock quest. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Call of Duty content.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments