How To Complete The Route Forward Mission in Warzone DMZ

In general, DMZ’s missions get tougher at higher Tiers. That’s certainly the case with The Route Forward, a Tier 5 Mission in the White Lotus Faction. Here’s how to complete it in Warzone Season 4.

The Route Forward DMZ Mission Guide

There are three tasks to complete The Route Forward in Warzone Season 4. They are:

Loot 7 Tracking Devices from the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop. Plant 7 Tracking Devices on the AQ trucks in Sattiq Caves in one deployment. Travel to the server rack in the bunker in Sattiq Caves and download the data.

It gives players a Used Skeleton Key (meaning it’ll have two uses left), 20,000 XP and Reputation for the White Lotus Faction.

Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop

The first things players need to do is head for Al Sharim Pass, a POI in the eastern region of Al Mazrah. We’ve circled it on the map below. You’ll need a vehicle to get there as it is a very elevated area. It’s also heavily populated, so take some armor and ammo with you.

Within the POI itself, the Dead Drop is a white dumpster (like them all) in map grid G6. It’s pushed at the southwest side of a residential building.

There’s a lot of AI hanging around the Pass, so play through it slowly. Approaching from the south road is probably best, as you can dip into the Dead Drop and then escape the way you came.

Just head up to the dumpster and interact to open it. Store the seven Tracking Devices in your backpack and get back to your vehicle, because there’s a lot still to do.

AQ Trucks at Sattiq Caves

From Al Sharim Pass, you need to head west to Sattiq Caves, a POI in the west of Al Mazrah. Unfortunately, it’s a bit of a journey there. You do need to work quickly because The Route Forward must be completed in one deployment.

When you’re at the Cave Complex, you’ll find it heavily populated with enemy AI that don’t want you snooping around their POI.

Thankfully, the AQ Trucks we need to access are largely scattered around the Caves’ fringes, so they can be accessed with a little less trouble. You’re looking for the large armored trucks with open backs where teammates can theoretically ride.

We’ve marked all 7 AQ Trucks on the image of the Cave Complex below. Note that some are underground, so you will need to work your way into the caves themselves (this means rubbing shoulders with more bots).

Just head up to one of the Trucks and you’ll be presented an option to interact and plant a Tracking Device. It’s probably best to start east and work your way round to the west of the Caves. Chances are you’ll have approached the POI from the east anyway, so it works nicely.

It’ll also allow you to work your way round the south side of the complex and avoid a lot of the AI that linger there.

Data Download at Sattiq Caves

The next step is to head for the building with the data unit inside. This doesn’t need to be completed in the same deployment but, given its proximity to the AQ Trucks, you can head straight there if you still have time.

The building is a small bunker in the side of a mountain that overlooks the plane crash. Specifically, it’s in map grid D5, slightly north of the main Cave area.

You’ll know you’re nearby when you see the plane crash based on the Afghan multiplayer map from the original Modern Warfare 2.

Inside the building, there’ll be a big data processing unit against the wall. Walk up to it and interact with it to download the data. The image below shows you the plane crash and the data processing unit from which you download the data.

That’s all there is to completing The Route Forward in Warzone DMZ. You can exfil once you’ve downloaded the data and earn your rewards. For everything else DMZ, including the best loadouts in Season 4, stay with us right here.

