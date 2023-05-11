How to Complete Bedrock DMZ Mission in Warzone 2

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The latest DMZ mission, Bedrock, involves the new location of Al Mazrah, known as the “Koschei Complex.” The map features similar characteristics to that of Building 21, testing your skills as a soldier while you fight to survive in the tenebrous bunker. In this guide, we’ll help you with this dangerous mission by showing you how to complete the Bedrock DMZ mission in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Bedrock DMZ Mission Guide

The first task of DMZ’s Bedrock mission requires you to go inside the new underground bunker, which has four entrances across Al Mazrah. You can check out our Koschei Complex location guide to get a better understanding of these access points, but it’s recommended to use the Al Mazrah City destination for a more accessible experience.

Before you head inside, you must prepare for the upcoming battle with armor plates and a powerful loadout due to the high-levels of the surrounding enemies and other players. You will also need to get Jumper Cables and Car Battery, but these items may be available to you inside the complex.

Koschei Complex Map

While there isn’t a mini-map available in the Koschei Complex, there is a blueprint that provides a layout of the area:

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Keep in mind that this is from the Al Mazrah City entryway, so it may look different if you’ve used an alternative access point. The ‘Dark’ location refers to the Chemical Plant needed for the second Bedrock objective, where you’ll need the Night Vision Goggles to progress further.

Investigate the Chemical Treatment Plant

Once inside the Koschei Complex, you can use the red arrows on the wall as a guide until you reach the Chemical Plant. Unfortunately, the door to this area is locked and players must use the Jumper Cable and Car Battery to turn on the entrance button. You can get rid of the enemies around the base (they will continuously respawn gradually) to locate these items if you haven’t already.

Then, you can attach the materials in the nearby electric box:

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Now players can open the Bunker Door to the Chemical Plant, which may take a few minutes due to its slow speed.

Extract From the Koschei Complex

The last Bedrock objective of DMZ is reasonably easy to complete, as there will be Exfil icons inside the Chemical Plant. Players must use their Night Vision Goggles to and select a nearby extraction point. Of course, there will be a ton of AI within this facility and other Operators, so be sure to stay on guard or utilize you teammates if you are in a group.

One of the Exfil points will be to right of the Chemical Plant, where you must call the elevator to exit the Koschei Complex successfully. However, players will need to wait for the mechanism to come down, as well anticipate a 30-second delay for it to close.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Once the elevator closes, you’ll be rewarded with the FTAC Recon Contraband and +15000 XP for the completion of the Bedrock quest.

That does it for our guide on how to complete the Bedrock mission in Warzone 2. While here, you can check out more DMZ content by exploring the relevant links below, including our guide on how to access Building 21.

