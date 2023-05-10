Image Source: Activision

DMZ’s newest Exclusion Zone transforms the brightly-lit Al Mazrah map into a sea of darkness with the latest underground bunker. As you may expect, you’ll need a few items to make it through the pitch-black location, similar to MW2’s Pelayo’s Lighthouse. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get Night Vision Goggles in Warzone DMZ to help you in your quest to infiltrate the Koschei Complex.

Where to Find Night Vision Goggles in Warzone 2 DMZ

Night Vision Goggles can be found inside the Koschei Complex at Al Mazrah. There may be other locations with this crucial gear, but for now, this is the primary destination that holds this item. Unfortunately, the bunker does not feature a mini-map, so players must loot around various rooms inside the base.

We were able to find the Night Vision Goggles on top of a desk inside the Koschei Complex; therefore, you can potentially obtain this gear within offices.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You can toggle the night vision with the D-pad on your controller or press ‘N’ if you’re a PC user. Players can also secure a flashlight to their weapon or steal an enemy gun with the attachment to make it through the bunker.

With this gear on hand, you’ll have an easier time exploring DMZ’s new map, rewarding you with a hefty amount of valuables throughout the base.

So there you have it; this is how to get Night Vision Goggles in Warzone 2 DMZ. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the latest news about the Season 3 Reloaded patch notes.

