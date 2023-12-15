Top 10 Best Shonen Anime of 2023

As we near the end of 2023, it’s time to look back on some of the highlights of the anime year. Within the numerous new releases, remakes, and seasonal continuations of beloved shows, there are some true standout titles to be considered for the Shonen category. If you’re a fan of this genre, then prepare yourself – we’ve rounded up ten of the best titles that have aired across the year to review what made them such standout successes from their competitors.

Note: This article may contain spoilers for the selected titles, read at your own risk!

Attack On Titan – The Final Chapters

Image Source: Studio Mappa

In November 2023, the beloved and highly anticipated Attack on Titan series finally came to an end with the release of The Final Chapters Part 2. Everything in this final arc of Attack on Titan makes it a standout for this year – the horrific events of the rumbling, the grueling final fight against none other than Eren Jaeger himself, and the emotional closure of Mikasa and Armin sacrificing their beloved friend to better humanity… Plus, a post-credits scene that brings everything full circle once again.

Attack on Titan has portrayed an incredible journey of storytelling, and there’s plenty to admire in the final episode, with intense fight scenes full of dynamic animation, an incredibly moving soundtrack, and of course, the phenomenal foreshadowing that has been going on since the very beginning.

Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 2

Image Credit: MAPPA and Gege Akutami

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 takes a dive away from the main protagonist, Yuji Itadori, and focuses on the background between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, and how they went from best friends to enemies. JJK Season 2 also features a change of director, which gave the show a significant step up in terms of visuals such as colors, lighting, background art, and cuts, to create a much more highly polished and cinematic feel.

In line with this, JJK S2 is packed full of action scenes that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat, as well as offering intriguing storytelling regarding the backgrounds of characters, enabling the audience to gain a better understanding of their motives and qualities, and in turn feel closer to them and more invested in their journeys.



Demon Slayer – Swordsmith Village Arc (Season 3)

Image Source: ufotable

Demon Slayer’s Swordsmith Village arc has a bit of a rough time with fans, as it is often considered a bit hit or miss – people either tend to love or hate it. However, the Demon Slayer anime made a solid effort to uplift this part of the narrative. Sure, the pacing is still a bit iffy here and there, but strong visuals and beautiful, bold colors help to keep viewers drawn in.

This arc breaks away from the usual trio of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, meaning lesser-featured characters such as Muichiro, Mitsuri, and Genya all get their time to shine and show off their skills as Hashira, which is nice. Most of the Swordsmith Village arc involves fight scenes, which may sound rather diluted and tiresome. However, the anime adaptation manages to keep viewers invested through intertwining emotional backstories, nail-biting pressure, and gorgeous visuals with classic Demon Slayer stylistic effects, making it a standout contender for Shonen titles in 2023.



Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Image Source: A-1 Pictures

In classic Shonen fashion, Mashle: Magic and Muscles punched its way into 2023 as a new release, focusing on the story of Mash Burnedead, a human who lives in a world full of magic, yet lacks the powers others are born with. However, Mash doesn’t let his disadvantage slow him down, choosing to enroll in Magic School with a dream of joining the elites.

Mashle is a classic, entertaining watch for anyone, jam-packed with comedy, hard-hitting action scenes, and music that enhances each scene with a catchy and diverse stylistic approach, from hip-hop and rap-influenced tracks to emotionally moving piano sequences. On top of this, the animation quality is very solid, with impressive and eye-catching visual effects to enhance the mayhem of Magic School.



Trigun Stampede

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Orange Co.

Trigun Stampede took many by surprise in early 2023. Sure, some fans of the original Trigun series may be divided over a more modernized visual approach and Vash’s new aesthetic, but for the most part Trigun Stampede is a very enjoyable title. What makes it stand out despite any negatives fans have claimed, though, is the fact that this show was animated in a CG style, with characters taking a more 3D appearance, and not utilizing the same strong linework as classic anime traditions.

However, while many anime series have ultimately failed by taking a CG approach, Trigun Stampede is a success. The characters are bright and expressive, and while some may have expected movements to be more blocky, these remain fluid and seamless throughout. Lastly, there’s some clever use of camera techniques and CG to bring the dynamic fight scenes and chase scenes to life in a way that truly makes Trigun Stampede stand out.



Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Seperation (Season 2)

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s second season, titled The Seperation continues the journey of Ichigo Kurosaki and friends, picking up right where season 1 left off. There’s plenty to love throughout the season, which makes Bleach TYBW a clear standout for 2023. From strong animation techniques to improved color quality, lighting techniques, and shading, visually, TYBW kicked things up several notches, where season 2 still continues to shine and stand firm.

TYBW season 2 carries no filler content, and ensures to refrain from an overuse of flashback sequences, meaning pacing is snappy and consistent. This enables the narrative to progress at a steady rate and keep viewers on the edge of their seats for some of the brilliant fights that take place throughout.



Dr. Stone: New World

Screenshot by Twinfinite via TMS Entertainment

Dr. Stone was already pretty damn successful as far as Shonen anime series go. However, Dr. Stone: New World builds on this and completely excels in its predecessor, having been widely regarded as the strongest season of the show, to date. New World gives viewers an entirely new adventure, throwing away all things familiar for brand-new encounters and mysteries, all whilst keeping that same Dr. Stone charm.

In turn, this creates a truly captivating story to follow and a refreshing new start for the main protagonist Senku Ishigami. Visuals remain strong, with gorgeous lighting and color combinations used to enhance the new environments traversed, while maintaining an intriguing plotline with steady pacing to create a very enjoyable and captivating narrative; same beloved cast, but a brand new start!



Hell’s Paradise

Image Source: Studio MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise is a new release in 2023 set in Japan’s Edo era, and easily one of the standout Shonen titles of 2023. The story follows a group of death row convicts who ar given an opportunity to be pardoned for their crimes and given freedom, all by simply investigating the mysteries of a recently-discovered island for the Elixir of Immortality. Unfortunately, protagonist Gabimaru soon finds out that this is a much more dangerous task than anticipated.

Hell’s Paradise is a perfect dark-fantasy world full of mysterious wonders and psychological thriller aspects that features steady pacing with a gripping sorry and wonderful soundtrack set to give viewers full immersion. Aside from the story, Hell’s Paradise has received significant praise for the strong, eye-catching and memorable character designs throughout, which just make the gorgeous animation techniques that much more satisfying to view.



Spy X Family – Season 2

Image Source: Studio Wit

Spy X Family was one of 2022’s most popular new releases, telling the story of a fake family assembled to infiltrate an elite private school. Season 2 of the show keeps these shenanigans going strong, with plenty of slice-of-life adventures to enjoy, featuring everyone’s favorite beloved spy, assassin, and child psychic.

Right from the new opening sequence, many fans have given high praise for the new visual presented, and plenty of the episodes have earned hype and respect from viewers for showcasing some of the best moments of the manga, finding a big boost of serotonin in a weekly dose of wholesomeness and humor through Anya’s antics. Season 2 of Spy X Family brings more of what everyone loved about Season 1, cementing itself a place as one of the most notable Shonen titles of the year.



Edens Zero – Season 2

Image Source: Studio J.C.Staff

Edens Zero season 2 takes a step up from the previous season, providing nonstop action for Shiki and his friends to navigate through, with well-executed animation techniques and bright, bold, eye-catching visual effects to draw viewers in.

Edens Zero Season 2 has plenty to admire, from amazingly intriguing and even slightly quirky character designs (how are they so good, yet so wacky at the same time?) to well-paced and interesting narrative progression, and of course; plenty of combat with clean, dynamic action sequences. Overall, Edens Zero is a lot of quirky and creative fun, which creates a very enjoyable viewing experience for anyone who is a fan of the Shonen category when it comes to anime.