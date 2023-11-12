12 Times Attack on Titan Was a Masterclass in Foreshadowing

Now that Attack on Titan has officially concluded its anime saga, you may be inclined to look back in the series to search for Isayama’s many prognosticate moments. Even though I knew about these iconic scenes, I was still baffled at how many there are, making me feel like I should’ve spotted them in the first go around. So, if you want to join me on this nostalgic train, here are 12 epic foreshadowing moments in Attack on Titan.

To You, 2,000 Years in the Future

At first glance, you may have cast off the first episode’s title, like I did, until it finally circles back in Season 4’s “From You, 2,000 Years Ago.” The episode finally brings everything together, showcasing the true mastermind of all the catastrophic events and Ymir Fritz’s heart-wrenching origins.

There’s still some mystery surrounding the identity of who these episode titles are written from and to. Some believe it is Ymir speaking to Mikasa due to their connection in the latter half of the season, while others are convinced it is solely to Eren to set off the inevitable. Whatever the case, it’s the perfect way to start the series, and it will certainly feel like a slap in the face once you realize what it means.

Marley Map

You would think that Isayama would stop giving away all of AOT’s juicy secrets from the sly titling of the first episode, yet somehow, one foreshadowing moment wasn’t enough for him. If you look even closer at the intro’s artwork, you’ll notice the map reveals the infamous nation of Marley as they send their ships to Paradis Island. I almost didn’t believe that something like this could exist, especially since it outright shows you one of the series’ biggest reveals, and I was once again proven wrong.

To top it off, the outro seemingly exhibits the Rumbling as the deadly Titans can now be seen on Marley’s side. It could be a coincidence, but with the way Isayama works, I highly doubt it was put in there just for show.

Bertolt Almost Bites His Hand

Not only is Utgard Castle overrun with Titans, but it’s also packed with a bunch of foreshadowing moments. One of them can be seen during Season 2 Episode 30, when Bertolt looks as if he’s going to bite his hand to transform into the Colossal Titan, a secret we don’t know about until much later. I mean, was this guy actually willing to obliterate his entire group, even with his healing abilities? You know what… don’t answer that.

Returning to the prior episode, another Marley cloak-and-dagger occurs during Ymir and Reiner’s conversation when she ultimately gives away her origins from a mere can of food. You see, the label is presumably written in Marlyean, and Reiner quickly notices how Ymir can easily read it because, well, he’s a traitor, too. Even more so, you could say that the herring canned food could be a sign of a Red Herring to distract viewers from knowing the true wielder of the Armored Titan.

“You Play the Bad Guy Next”

In Season 1 Episode 4, Reiner tells Eren to play the bad guy next during their sparring practice, hinting at the main protagonist’s dark future. I suppose you could say that Eren took these instructions literally, as he eventually spirals into the sinister Founding Titan by the narrative conclusion.

But if you thought that was the end of it, you are dead wrong since we also see a correlation between this scene and what is shown during Season 4’s Declaration of War. The same interaction of Eren holding his hand out for Reiner occurs, only this time, it is used as an act of betrayal when Yeager immediately utilizes it as a chance to change forms. It proves how much the tables have turned since the first season, where Eren has now become the very thing he sought to destroy.

Ymir’s Origins

Season 1 isn’t the only arc to exhibit an AOT foreshadowing moment, with the second season’s outro artwork of the infamous feast scene, which was later disclosed in the last season. Up until this point, we had only known vague hints about Ymir’s back story, whether they were built on a lie or small glimpses of the truth. Then, Season 4 finally dropped the ball, or in this case, a human body, to allow fans to experience the horrors of King Fritz’s wrath.

It’s a moment that is both unforgettable and hard to swallow as you see the children feasting on the remains. I only wish I hadn’t been eating while watching the scene, but I suppose it’s my own fault for even thinking I could.

The Birds of Freedom

With each passing episode and manga chapter, you may have noticed a theme of birds, starting from the first scene depicting them soaring through the skies. You’ll then get a glimpse of them throughout the opening episodes of each season, along with the many other times they’ve appeared.

The concept of fowls can be taken in all kinds of directions, from the likes of the Scout regiments’ “Wings of Freedom” to Eren’s presumed reincarnation as the majestic creature in the last chapter. Yet, when it really comes down to it, birds are the true representation of freedom itself, and it’s something Eren always strives to achieve right until the end.

The Steaming Titan Wielders

We’ve all gotten used to the Titan steam effect, which many wielders have emitted during their regeneration. However, if you return to past episodes of the series, you’ll often catch sight of it despite it not being disclosed as of yet. Take, for example, the steam from Eren’s head in Season 1’s third episode after he hurts himself with his faulty ODM gear.

It could be seen as a classic anime special effect, but I doubt it would be, considering what happens with Reiner in the Female Titan episode. When he saves Armin from Annie’s Titan form, you’ll notice steam coming from his head after he’s been hurt, quickly healing his would-have-been fatal blow.

Eren Kruger Mentions Mikasa & Armin

When the Survey Corps finally reached the long-awaited basement, everything became clearer with Marley’s monumental reveal. However, Attack on Titan fans were a bit confused about the reasoning behind Eren Kruger’s “save Mikasa and Armin” statement, especially since he had come before the time of the series’ main protagonist. This is where the foreshadowing works its magic again, given that the Attack Titan’s abilities hadn’t been discussed yet.

It gets even more profound when we realize that Eren Yeager was the mastermind behind all these future memories being sent to past wielders, and some fans believe this scene was one of them. Others have also indicated that Isayama confirmed it himself, but I haven’t found an official piece of evidence.

Erwin Asking Eren Who the Enemy Is

The word “enemy” has been consistently tied to Eren Yeager, including Erwin’s heavy question during the surprise Titan killing during Season 1. More specifically, the commander asks him, “What do you see? Who do you think the enemy is?” when the group starts to suspect each other.

While Erwin probably didn’t know the fate of our main protagonist, it can undoubtedly be perceived as a foreshadowing moment to Yeager’s villainous arc. But, if it’s not a foreshadowing of Eren’s downfall, then it’s mostly likely a hint to Erwin’s suspicions of a traitor amongst the group. An assumption that was, in fact, correct on the account of there being four secret Titan wielders.

“I’ll Destroy the Entire World!”

Eren once again takes words literally when he makes an intriguing declaration during his fight with Annie. For the most part, he’s always stated that he wants to eliminate all the Titans and nothing else, that is, until he makes a proposition to annihilate the entire world.

Of course, it may have been due to his ferocious rage, but since things have drastically changed with the finale, it still carried on with him to last season. Although Eren didn’t precisely destroy the whole world, he might as well have when he killed 80 percent of humanity through the Rumbling.

Mikasa’s Headaches

Mikasa’s headaches were a common occurrence throughout the Attack on Titan series, beginning from her childhood and on. One may expect them to be linked to trauma, specifically with what happened to her parents, yet Eren tells her about its “true” meaning. During the heartbreaking conversation between Mikasa, Armin, and Eren, he explains how these headaches stem from her awakened powers, ultimately causing her to go into fight-or-flight mode.

On the contrary, this accusation was not the truth at all, considering that it was Ymir who was actually the cause of all these headaches. Thus, these annoyances foreshadow Mikasa being the one who sets Ymir free, not Eren, as the original Founding Titan peeks into her mind.

Starting & Ending at the Tree

It all comes down to one of the most tremendous foreshadowing moments in Attack on Titan history, with the iconic tree scenes coming together. Who knew that, after all those years, it would end where it started? In fact, the first scene already contained a few foreshadowing moments of its own, with Eren predicting future events and speaking about Mikasa’s long hair (in the manga).

Not only is the tree the staple of AOT’s beginning and end, but it also showcases what’s to come in the time after the famous Survey Corps. It’s a bittersweet moment that marks the conclusion of the series, and it just makes you want to watch everything all over again to find all those impactful foreshadowing moments.