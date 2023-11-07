How Did Mikasa Change Ymir Fritz’s Mind in Attack on Titan? Answered

After a whole decade, the Attack on Titan anime series has finally come to a close, though you probably still have a whole bunch of questions about what exactly went down in that finale. Here’s how Mikasa managed to change Ymir’s mind in Attack on Titan.

Why Ymir Changed Her Mind and Stopped the Rumbling in Attack on Titan

To understand why Ymir finally decided to call off the Rumbling in Attack on Titan, it’s important to note the main similarity that she shares with Mikasa.

Ymir was beholden to King Fritz for 2,000 years, creating Titans for him despite how poorly he treated her. It was believed by many that King Fritz had some sort of mystical hold over her, preventing her from breaking out of the royal bloodline’s control even though she was so powerful, but the explanation is actually a lot more simple than that. Ymir didn’t break out of his control simply because she loved King Fritz, and she actively chose to remain in his service out of love and couldn’t bear to let him go.

In a similar vein, Mikasa has spent the entire series being unwaveringly loyal and faithful to Eren. It’s clear that her love for Eren can often cloud her judgment, and even in the final season, after watching Eren commit mass murder on a global scale, she’s still hesitant to kill him.

That being said, after her conversation with Eren outside the cabin, Mikasa realizes that Eren needs to be put down in order to stop the Rumbling. She also comes to the realization that killing Eren doesn’t mean she stops loving him; in fact, we see her hold onto his scarf for years after his death even though she ends up marrying someone else, right up until she passes away. Even after killing him, she continues to hold onto her love for him, and that never changes.

When Mikasa deals the final blow to Eren, Ymir sees this and recognizes that her own love for King Fritz doesn’t mean she needs to be beholden to his will either, and she’s finally able to let him go. Thus, Ymir gives in and allows the Hallucigenia parasite and the power of the Titans to be destroyed, ending the Rumbling for good.

And that’s how Mikasa was able to change Ymir’s mind in Attack on Titan. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more information on the finale, including who the kid was in the post-credits scene.