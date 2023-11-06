Who Did Mikasa Marry in Attack on Titan? Answered

Attack on Titan’s Mikasa has always held heavy romantic feelings for Eren. However, as Attack on Titan concludes with his death, there has been much speculation regarding just who it is that Mikasa ends up with the remainder of her life. If you find yourself pondering this same question, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

Who Mikasa Ends Up With in Attack on Titan

Tragically, Mikasa loses the one she loves when Eren dies at her hand in the finale of Attack on Titan. As Mikasa had always expressed her love towards the series protagonist, some had been expecting her to never fully move on from this event.

However, to the surprise of many, even if Mikasa never truly managed to recover from the trauma of Eren’s death, it was shown in the manga that eventually she did establish a relationship with another man, and even became a mother to a young child. This was shown in a panel of Chapter 139.5, where she can be seen visiting Eren’s grave with the both of them.

Image Source: Hajime Isayama

This has caused many fans to speculate about who this mystery man may be, as Mikasa had always seemed to have her heart devoted to Eren. The most common theory held by fans seems to be that this individual could be none other than Jean, due to their similar hairstyle and facial hair. This does seem somewhat logical, as other than Eren, Jean was the only individual in the series to ever have shown romantic feelings and love for Mikasa.

Another popular theory is that this man is Armin, who eventually started a family with Mikasa after the events of the story. While it makes sense that in this scenario, visiting Eren’s grave would be an important occasion for both of them and their child, there is no hard evidence to point in the direction of this being either Armin or Jean.

As the identity of Mikasa’s husband has never been confirmed nor denied, it leaves the mystery of this man a mere thought for fans to ponder and come to their conclusion.

That's everything you need to know about who Mikasa married in Attack on Titan.