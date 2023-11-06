Who Is the Kid at the End of Attack on Titan? Explained

Although the ending of Attack on Titan brings closure to a lot of things, it also raises many questions. Some fans may even be curious about the identity of the kid with a dog in the post-credit scene.

Attack on Titan: The Kid With a Dog’s Identity

Unfortunately, there is no clear answer about the true identity of the kid with a dog. Hajime Isayama did not name this unknown child, and we only know that they were born many years after Eren’s death.

The community has a wild time crafting theories about this kid. Some claim this child is a descendant of Mikasa, and others say they could be the reincarnation of Eren. These are all just wild speculations, of course.

Personally, I don’t believe the identity of the kid is that important. What matters more is what they could represent about the future of the world. Before the post-credit scene, you can see scenes showing various significant events that occur after Eren’s passing.

You can watch how the world rebuilds after the Rumbling and the next big war that happens after a helicopter crashes on a skyscraper. Almost everything is destroyed by the rain of bombs, but the tree continues to stand and grow.

Image Credit: MAPPA and Crunchyroll

When the kid eventually stumbles on the tree, it has grown massive and resembles the tree that Ymir found in the past. Based on these scenes, Isayama could be trying to show the cycle of growth and destruction.

The child with a dog could be the next person who obtain the power of the Founding Titan. Although Eren is dead, we still don’t know the true nature of the “source of all living matter.” It might be possible that the creature somehow survives and live on without a host.

That’s all you need to know about the identity of the kid with a dog. For more Attack on Titan content, you can check out the links below this post. I recommend reading our article about Eren’s character, where we discussed his morality and the message Isayama wanted to say.