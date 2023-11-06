Will There Be an Attack on Titan Sequel? AOT Ending Explained

Attack on Titan’s big finale has finally wrapped up, bringing the tale of Eren and the Titans to an end. However, there was also a post-credits scene included, causing speculation that this may not be the end of the AOT franchise. If you’re wondering if Attack on Titan will get a sequel, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

Attack on Titan Finale’s Post-Credits Scene, Explained

Attack on Titan’s long and emotional journey has finally concluded, with the finale showcasing the final events in a tragic and long-awaited conclusion to the story. Within this ending, Eren’s plan was finally achieved, with his death at the hands of his childhood best friend and sweetheart, Mikasa. While this was a tragic ending, it made sense after everything that the show had been leading up to and cemented Eren’s true intentions to have his friends live their lives in guaranteed freedom.

However, after the ending of the finale, there was a post-credits scene. This scene largely seems to revolve around the strange, large tree that has played such an important part throughout the series, being the place in which the Founding Titan Powers were first received by a fleeing Ymir Fritz. While Eren very likely wasn’t laid to rest under the same tree, it seems that the tree that did become his resting place has grown to very much resemble that of the one in which granted Ymir with the Foudning Titan powers.

This tree is shown to outlive the events of the world for many years after the ending of the show, continuing to grow and blossom, with the world eventually progressing into a modernized civilization with skyscrapers, bright city lights, and highways. However, as history has proven to repeat itself as enough time passes, it is shown that war eventually breaks out, with the now modern city of Paradis being completely destroyed as a result.

Despite the raging war, the tree manages to outlive this mass destruction, and becomes Eren’s tomb, with his gravestone being overrun and buried by the tree and surrounding ground. Many years later, a boy is shown to be hiking with his dog through the ruins of this city, eventually reaching the landmark of the mysterious tree. In the final seconds of this post-credits scene, the boy and his dog are shown moving toward the small entrance to the tree, before things finally fade to black.

While this may have seemed like an odd occurrence, this scene has a parallel to the story of Ymir and how she came to be the Founding Titan. While years ago, Ymir was running in fear through the wilderness while being hunted by Eldians, with dogs chasing her down, escaping into the tree as a last resort.

Now, here stands this boy, calmly approaching a very similar organic structure, with a dog companion by his side. Just as Ymir entered her mysterious tree and gained the Founding Titan powers that started everything, this boy appears to be heading towards a very similar fate, the same event about to happen, just under different circumstances.

This mysteries of these trees have proven themselves to play an incredibly important part in the beginning and ending of Titans, with these near identical structures being the place in which Ymir was granted her powers as Founding Titan, and where Eren, the next Founding Titan, was finally laid to rest. After all, as it somehow survived the devastation of war and so many nuclear blasts, continuing to grow the entire time, it can be presumed that there is some sort of otherworldly force or power keeping the tree alive, meaning the power of the Founding Titan likely still remains within.

This means that there is a chance that this mysterious boy will be the next holder of this power, potentially bringing the existence of Titans to fruition once again and causing history to truly repeat itself on all levels. Or perhaps, this time, such a power could be used to rebuild the world, rather than destroy it, the new generation of Founding Titan breaking the dreaded cycle.

Either way, the existence of the Titans in the world is left somewhat open and unconfirmed with this post-credits scene, which has caused some fans of the show to speculate that there is room for a sequel story following this mysterious new boy.

Will Attack on Titan Have a Sequel or Spin-Off? Answered

While nothing has been confirmed by the creator of the series, Hajime Isayama, this ending does leave room for more to come in the future in the case that Isayama decides to expand the Attack on Titan franchise with a sequel.

While fans shouldn’t expect anything more from Attack on Titan in terms of a whole new story or expansion, this ending does leave room for imagination, which is a nice touch. It also seems that this is not the end for all things Attack on Titan, as there may still be some smaller projects in store for the AOT Universe here and there.

Announced recently for April 30, 2024, the first and only art book for the Attack on Titan series, titled “FLY”, is set to be released. This is will be a collaborative project consisting of fully rendered and coloed illustrations showcasing everyone’s most cherished Attack on Titan characters and moments, with the artworks being lined by Isayama, and coloed by an additional artist, who is yet to be revealed.

This art book will also contain a brand new 18 page manga illustrated by Isayama under the title of “Akudou”, which translates to “Bad Boy”. This is an additional short story for fans to look forward to, though exact details remain scarce as for now. Theres the possibility that tale will revolve around familiar characters such as Eren, Levi, Armin, and Jean, or perhaps it will even involve the mysterious boy pictured in the post-credits scene of the Attack on Titan finale.

For now, it’s impossible to know for sure, but this does certainly give fans of the franchise one moe thing to look forward to. Take a look at the announcement for “FLY” above, or head over to shonenmagazine to grab a pre-order copy for yourself in advance.

That's everything you need to know about Attack on Titan's mysterious post-credits scene and if the franchise will be recioeving a sequel or spin-off series.