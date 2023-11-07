How Did Eren Destroy the Titan Powers in Attack on Titan? Answered

The Titan Powers play a significant role in the story of Attack on Titan. Although it protects Eldians from their enemies, it is also a curse that haunts them. At the end of the story, Eren finally removes this ability from the world, but how exactly does he do it?

How Eren Wipes Out Titan Powers in Attack on Titan

Eren destroys the Titan Powers by letting Mikasa kill him at the end of the story. First of all, without a host, the “source of all living matter” cannot continue to exert its influence on the world. Beheading Eren and stopping the Founding Titan is the first step to eliminating the Titan Powers.

The second important thing is that the person killing Eren is Mikasa. Ymir Fritz fell in love with King Fritz despite how horrible he treated her. Ymir needs someone who can show her that she can still stand up for herself and what she believes in, even if she has to stand against the person she loves.

So, when Mikasa decides to behead Eren for attempting to commit genocide, Ymir is finally freed. She is no longer bound to her twisted love for King Fritz, and she has no more reason to cling to the “source of all living matter.” Thus, the Titan Powers are finally wiped out from the world.

Unfortunately, this may only be temporary. In the post-credit scene, you can see a kid with a dog finding a massive tree that resembles the tree Ymir discovered in the past. We have seen how resilient the “source of all living matter” is, and there is a chance that this mysterious being somehow survives the encounter and is slowly regenerating.

That is all you need to know about how Eren wipes out the Titan Powers. For more Attack on Titan content, you can check out the links below this post. If you are still confused about the ending, you can read our explanation guide to get some insight.