How Did Armin & Zeke Stop the Rumbling in Attack on Titan? Answered

The infamous Rumbling wreaked havoc on the entire world as the Titans trampled helpless victims outside of Paradis Island. But, if you are here, you are probably how Zeke and Armin managed to stop the Rumbling, and we’re to explain what transpired during these events.

Why Did the Rumbling Stop in Attack on Titan?

The main reason why the Rumbling occurs is due to Eren’s betrayal of Zeke, whom he uses to harness the powers of the Founding Titan. Remember that the Founding Titan’s abilities can only be utilized by members of the royal family, and without his brother, Eren does not have the skills to control all the Titans. Thus, the Rumbling stops once Zeke is killed by Levi, breaking the connection between the brothers.

Although Zeke plays a significant part in this event, Armin persuades him, explaining how life isn’t all about death and destruction. Before this, Yeager had always believed in an euthanization plan until he was impacted by Armin’s words, resulting in the appearance of past Titan wielders in the Paths.

Image Source: MAPPA

Zeke, now with a change of heart, awakens these old comrades to fight for the unlikely group of Marleyans and Eldians. It is then assumed that he chooses to sacrifice himself to break the connection to Eren as he looks for his known arch-enemy Levi on the battlefield.

Once Levi kills Zeke, the Rumbling finally ends, and Eren no longer wields the power to control the Titans. However, things don’t quite go as planned when the source of all living matter continues its rampage of chaos.

