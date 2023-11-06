Why Did Jean & Connie Turn Into Titans in Attack on Titan? Answered

The iconic duo have experienced their fair share of hardships, from losing their third companion to the brutality of war. Now, the two have once again gone through another series of tragic events, and we’re here to explain why Jean and Connie turn into Titans in the AOT finale.

AOT Finale Jean & Connie’s Titan Forms, Explained

To understand why Jean and Connie transformed into Titans, we’ll need to go back to the events that transpired before the finale when Zeke reveals one of his master plans. In the Children of the Forest episode, he explains how he uses a gas weapon that turns Eldians, also known as “subjects of Ymir,” into Titans as a means of warfare.

The same technique is used during the Attack on Titan series finale, where the source of all living matter (shining centipede) unleashes a gas weapon as one of the last resorts to fulfill their plan. Titan wielders, Ackermans, and Marleyans cannot be affected by this substance, which is why Levi instructs them to flee just before the Eldians change forms. Unfortunately, Jean and Connie turn into Titans shortly after due to their Ymir lineage.

Image Source: MAPPA

Other Eldians like Gabi and Karina Braun also turn into Titans, forcing them to go against their loved ones in battle. But, if you are wondering why Onyankopon and Muller didn’t turn, it is due to their immunity as a Marleyan, ultimately leading to the commander turning on the subjects of Ymir.

However, since Eren erases the Titan powers, everyone transforms back into humans, including Connie’s mother in Ragako village. Thus, Connie, Jean, and the rest of the Eldians are only Titans during that short period and seemingly remain human for the rest of their lives.

