Why Did Levi Kill Zeke in Attack on Titan? Explained

After a long wait for dedicated fans, Attack on Titan’s finale has aired, concluding the final chapters of the story. Along the way, one of the most significant moments was Zeke’s death at the hand of Levi. If you find yourself pondering this topic, then follow along below, as we have all the information you’ll need about why this death unfolded the way it did.

Why Levi Killed Zeke in Attack on Titan

Levi and Zeke have had a hostile rivalry for quite some time, with Levi harboring a hatred for Eren’s half-brother due to him wiping out all but a handful of the entire Scout force during a battle in Shiganshima. This caused Levi to take a personal vow to act in revenge for the fallen, making killing the Zeke, the Beast Titan Shifter, one of his primary goals. This is because, over everything, Levi wanted to bring meaning to the deaths of those who had perished at the Beast Titan’s hand.

However, Levi’s reasoning for killing Zeke in the finale of Attack on Titan isn’t quite this straightforward, with his death having a much more significant cause than revenge for the fallen. Essentially, Zeke pretty much sacrificed himself in the situation to ensure the Rumbling was stopped, as this would remove Eren’s ability to use the Founding Titan.

Though Levi was still the one to kill Zeke off, Zeke went out rather willingly, knowing what was needed to be done to ensure the survival of the remaining Scouts, giving them the chance to defeat Eren and put a stop to his grand plan. Though killing Zeke had still been one of Levi’s goals, it can be argued that Levi did not kill Zeke simply out of revenge, but more so to stop the Rumbling. The act of this as a vengeance kill has much less impact, as Zeke went so willingly, ending his life with redemption.

though this certainly does not make up for the lives lost along the way, it does finally bring Levi closure towards carrying the burden of the deceased Scouts, finally enabling him to make peace with these horrific events.

That’s everything you need to know about why Levi killed Zeke in Attack on Titan. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have plenty more topics that can answer your burning questions following the series finale, such as who was the mysterious boy shown in the post-credits scene.