Is Blue Exorcist Manga Finished?

Since the manga first debuted in 2009, it has undergone several hiatuses in both written and animated form. So, if you want to know the current status of the series, we’ll explain whether or not the Blue Exorcist manga is finished.

Is Blue Exorcist Manga Still Ongoing?

The Blue Exorcist manga remains unfinished, with new chapters gradually releasing over the years. Most recently, we’ve seen the launch of Chapter 146, followed by another chapter on Jan. 9, 2024.

It doesn’t seem like the Blue Exorcist manga will be ending anytime soon, but the saga could be approaching its end stages. On the other hand, some fans don’t believe Of One of Cloth will be the last arc in the series, given that the creator has hinted at this subject in the past.

Although the anime was on a hiatus for roughly four years, the show continues to go strong, especially now that the first episode for Season 3 just launched. The Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga relatively follows the events of the manga rendition, specifically with the artwork from volumes 10 and 11.

In comparison, the manga rests at the 29th volume, so the anime has quite a ways to go. However, it should be noted that the first season has somewhat concluded the entire storyline in its own way since it branched off into anime-only territory mid-way. That’s why the second and third seasons focus more on prequel events that relate more to the written version, which has ushered in some confusion for show viewers. That said, you can check out our Blue Exorcist watch order guide to get more of a grip on the storyline.

Since the manga chapters have been going out at a slightly slow rate (monthly seems to be the norm), you can keep yourself entertained with the anime during those long wait times.

That does it for our guide on whether the Blue Exorcist manga has finished.