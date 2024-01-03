Rin Okumura’s demonic journey can certainly be a challenging one to follow, especially with the inclusion of prequel arcs. But before you step into the Gehenna Gate, we’ll explain the Blue Exorcist watch order in detail.

How to Watch Blue Exorcist in Order

You can enjoy the Blue Exorcist anime in three ways: release, chronological, or canon order. I know things can be pretty hard to grasp after Season 1, given that the next arc is set in a somewhat odd place. So, if you decide to watch it in release order, you may want to prepare yourself for even more confusion due to the addition of OVAs and the movie.

Those who want more clarity on the timeline can refer to the chronological order to see where their current episode or arc falls in the storyline. On the other hand, you can try to remain more faithful to the manga by watching a specific collection of episodes and other specials that follow the correct arcs. Some fans suggest viewing it this way since segments like the Season 1 ending do not correlate with the written material.

Release Order

Season 1

Runaway Kuro (OVA)

Blue Exorcist: The Movie

Season 2: Kyoto Saga

Snake and Poison (OVA)

Spy Game (OVA)

Season 3: Shimane Illuminati Saga

Chronological Order

Season 1 Episodes 1-19

Runaway Kuro (OVA – Filler Episode)

Blue Exorcist: The Movie

Season 2: Kyoto Saga (takes place sometime after Episode 17)

Snake and Poison (OVA)

Spy Game (OVA)

Season 3: Shimane Illuminati Saga

Season 1 Episode 19 – 25

Canon Order

Season 1 Episodes 1-17 (some non-canon elements)

Season 2: Kyoto Saga

Snake and Poison (OVA)

Spy Game (OVA)

Season 3: Shimane Illuminati Saga

Looking at all these various ways of watching Blue Exorcist can definitely be confusing at first glance. The typical release method can be the easiest way to go, but you’ll undoubtedly be stumped by the sudden time shifts. Just try to keep in mind that everything after Season 1 will be considered a prequel, as these arcs mainly take place in the middle of the season.

The reason why Blue Exorcist has been transitioning to more prequel content is due to the studio’s decision to be more faithful to the source material. Everything after Episode 17 primarily deals with anime-only elements, while seasons like the Kyoto and Shimane Illuminati Sagas start going back to the series’ manga roots. Maybe it’s a way to fix the backlash Season 1 received, but that’s just the way the story goes.

Now, if you don’t mind skipping the OVAs and movies, considering they are hard to find, you can start watching Season 1 Episodes 1-17 and then go to the Kyoto Saga. This is around the time when everyone in the group has to deal with Rin’s demonic origins, giving you more insight into their relationships.

The new Shimane Illuminati Saga takes place after Kyoto, as mentioned by the official Blue Exorcist page. Then, you can conclude it all with the remaining Season 1 episodes if you don’t mind a non-canon ending.

As for the special episodes, Runaway Kuro isn’t too major to the storyline as a spin-off, while the other two OVAs are reasonably involved with the Kyoto Saga. The movie can be considered a stand-alone, yet you will need to watch a considerable amount of Season 1 to understand it.

Hopefully, this guide has given you a better understanding of the intricate Blue Exorcist watch order.