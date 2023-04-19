Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores: Heaven and Earth Door Code Combination (Solution Explained)

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

With Guerrilla Games’ latest expansion, the world of Horizon Forbidden West has just got a wee bit bigger. Adding new robotic monstrosities to slay, new weapons to discover, and new quests to embark upon, Burning Shores is a hefty slice of additional content that’ll satiate those hungry for more adventures in Aloy’s dilapidated, post-apocalyptic civilisation. But it’s not just your brawn that’ll be tested in the latest DLC. Yes, your brain will challenged as well. For those looking for the answer to Burning Shores’ Heaven and Earth Door code puzzle, you’re in the right place.

Heaven and Earth Door Code in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

To avoid beating around the bush, here’s the code you’ll need to access the locked door in the second main mission of the DLC, Heaven and Earth: 3285.

Once you enter this specific four-digit combination into the console on the wall, you’ll gain access to the locked door.

How to Decrypt the Heaven and Earth Door Code in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

Figuring out the 4-digit door code in the Heaven and Earth mission isn’t as straightforward as finding it written on a note. Instead, players will have to decrypt the code by listening to several audio logs in a specific sequence.

Firstly, the flight number of the 2050 mission was HMC-3. As a result, the first digit to the Heaven and Earth door code is 3.

Meanwhile, the second digit is obtained by working out the amount of platinum that was mined in 2054, which is 2 million tons. Thus, the second digit to the door code is 2.

Next, players will be able to figure out the third digit of the door code by changing the year to 2061 and finding out how many miners died during a deadly accident, which is: 8.

Finally, the fourth digit can be gleaned from the audio log from 2056, which is the amount of years it took to strip out all the cobalt from the asteroid: 5 years.

With a little logic and some brain power, you’ll soon whittle your way down to the correct 4-digit code, which is: 3285. This will give Aloy access to the door allowing you to proceed on to the next objective.

And that’s everything you need to know about Burning Shores’ Heaven and Earth Door code puzzle. For more, here’s how long the DLC takes to beat. Or if you’d prefer, go ahead and take a gander at the relevant links below.

