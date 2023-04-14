How to Unlock Mewtwo in Pokemon Stadium for Nintendo Switch

Image Source: Nintendo

Pokemon Stadium’s Nintendo Switch Online reissue means that a new legion of players will finally experience the game for the first time. With this in mind, new players may wonder if they can fight the legendary Mewtwo, and how to go about doing so. Here’s everything you need to know about how to fight Mewtwo in Pokemon Stadium.

How to Fight Mewtwo in Pokemon Stadium

To fight against Mewtwo in Pokemon Stadium, players will need to earn all 10 trophies in the Stadium mode, and complete the Gym Leader castle. Once you achieve this, there will be an option for a bonus VS Mewtwo tournament. In this event, you can bring a party of six Pokemon to fight the legendary beast in two available rounds (though you can have a rematch after completing Round 2).

If you are looking to play as Mewtwo, though, you’re pretty much out of luck. The psychic powerhouse is never available as a rental Pokemon, and the only way one could play as the character in the original Nintendo 64 version was to transfer a Mewtwo from Pokemon Red, Blue, or Yellow. This is a feature that isn’t available in the Nintendo Switch Online version, so Mewtwo won’t be playable unless Nintendo releases the classic Game Boy games on the service and finds a way to allow for transfers.

That’s everything you need to know about how to fight Mewtwo in Pokemon Stadium. And there’s plenty more fun to have with this classic game; check out Twinfinite’s list of the Pokemon Stadium mini-games, ranked from worst to best.

