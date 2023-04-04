Pokemon Stadium Is the Next Game Coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Image source: Nintendo

Pokemon Stadium is making its way to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service next week. This game was originally released on the Nintendo 64 in 2000. Nintendo has just announced that it will be arriving on the service for members to play on April 12.

Pokemon Stadium is a battle arena simulation game that features all 151 of the first generation of Pokemon. You can play free battles or work your way up the ranks through the gym challenge using custom teams of six.

A fan-favorite part of Pokemon Stadium is the “Kid’s Club” mini games. There are nine games featuring various Pokemon and objectives. Like the battles, they can be played solo or with friends.

In the original version, players could link their Game Boy to transfer Pokemon from their collection to use them in Stadium. Nintendo clarifies in the description of the NSO version that “you cannot transfer Pokemon from Game Boy titles in this version.”

Obviously, this is because the Game Boy doesn’t connect to the Nintendo Switch. Hopefully someday there will be a way to transfer them from our Switch games. Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow are not currently in the Nintendo Switch Online libraries, but perhaps one day that could change.

You’ll need the Expansion Pack upgrade to the base online membership in order to play Pokemon Stadium and the rest of the Nintendo 64 games on the Switch. This upgraded membership costs $49.99 per year for an individual membership. It costs $79.99 for a family plan of up to eight people.

You can watch the trailer showcasing Pokemon Stadium below.

In other Nintendo Switch Online news, classic Game Boy, SNES, and NES games were added to the service last month; Goldeneye 007 was the last Nintendo 64 game.