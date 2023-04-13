All Pokemon Stadium Mini Games, Ranked from Worst to Best

Featured image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Which of these nine mini games from Pokemon Stadium do you like the best?

Pokemon Stadium has been added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library of N64 games, and for many players, it’s a nostalgic blast from the past. Although we can’t import Pokemon from the mainline games like we could in the original release, there’s still plenty to enjoy about this battle arena simulator from 2000.

Of course, one of the most beloved parts of Pokemon Stadium is the Kids Club mini games. There are nine of them in total, each featuring different Pokemon and objectives. They can be played against computer players or with friends, which makes for a fun and competitive experience.

Some of the games are more exciting than others, so here is our official ranking of the mini games from Pokemon Stadium, ordered from worst to best.

9. Thundering Dynamo

Image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Thundering Dynamo is probably the most forgettable of the bunch in Pokemon Stadium. Players play as the electric Pokemon Pikachu or Voltorb and must keep an eye on the light bulb at the center of the machine, which changes back and forth from blue to green.

To win the game, you repeatedly tap the A button if the light bulb is blue and the B button if it is green. This charges up the Pokemon’s electricity, and the first player to fill their meter wins. Everyone else gets shocked, which is a bit of an odd punishment since they are electric-type Pokemon.

This mini game is really just a matter of button mashing that relies on fast reflexes for when the light changes, and it’s just not very fun to sit and watch the meter slowly fill up.

8. Dig! Dig! Dig!

Image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Dig! Dig! Dig! is another mini game that relies on button mashing, but this time players alternate pressing the R and L triggers to make Sandshrew or Sandslash dig deep into the ground. The player that does this the fastest to reach the water in the ground wins.

Again, like Thundering Dynamo, there’s really not much to this. The only part that makes it better is that you don’t need to worry about paying attention to switch buttons, and the animation of the ground-type Pokemon splashing around in the water is pretty adorable.

7. Magikarp’s Splash

Image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Magikarp’s Splash has players competing to see who can get their Magikarp to hit a counter the most number of times within a set time limit.

It’s a bit more interesting because at first you think it’s just another button mashing mini game, but instead you need to make sure that you press the button hard enough for your Magikarp to hit the counter at the top of the screen. They won’t splash high enough with a light tap of the button, and mashing quickly won’t help.

Although this mini game is just a simple, single button pressing game, there’s no denying how funny the Magikarp look and sound when they splash around. Also, this game inspired the mobile app game Magikarp Jump that was released back in 2017.

6. Run, Rattata, Run

Image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Run, Rattata, Run involves a race between four Ratatta on treadmills. This mini game turns the button mashing on its head by adding an additional control: players must also be sure to jump over hurdles that appear along the track.

It can get pretty difficult because the faster you go, the faster your reflexes must be to jump over the hurdle in time. If your Rattata crashes into the hurdle, it causes you to lose a lot of time as it recovers.

To make things even more challenging, the platform where the Rattata are racing on slowly turns, so you must keep your eyes oriented with where the hurdles will be appearing.

5. Snore War

Image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In Snore War, four Drowzee stand around a pendulum that moves back and forth. The only button in this game is to hit A to cast hypnosis, but this needs to be timed perfectly for it to be most effective.

In fact, hypnosis will be strongest when the pendulum is right in the center of the circle. If you try to cast it when the pendulum is swinging to the side, it won’t work at all.

The goal is to cast as many perfect hyponosis attacks as you can to put the other players to sleep before they do the same to you. It gets very tricky because the pendulum swings faster and faster as the game goes on.

4. Rock Harden

Image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Rock Harden is a survival mini game that also involves stamina management. Players play as either Kakuna or Metapod and must defend themselves from incoming falling rocks.

You can press the A button to harden and protect yourself from taking damage, but this uses up stamina, so it’s not wise to stay hardened for too long. Getting hit by a rock causes the stamina meter to decrease as well, so players must carefully time their defensive state.

This mini game is fun because it requires careful timing as well as a smart strategy, and the shiny gold color that the Pokemon turn when they are hardened is very pretty to look at.

3. Ekans’ Hoop Hurl

Image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Ekans’ Hoop Hurl is the first mini game so far on this list that actually requires a bit of skill to be good at. In fact, it is probably the most challenging mini game in the entire lineup.

Players control the Ekans and must fling them at the Diglett that pop out of various holes in the ground. It’s kind of like whack-a-mole but with hoops. Not only do you need to carefully line up the Ekans, but you need to fling it with the right amount of power (not too light or too hard) and time it so that it reaches the Diglett before it disappears back into its hole.

This mini game can get very competitive because there are special gold Diglett that are worth extra points. The player that captures the most Digletts and scores the most points wins.

2. Clefairy Says

Image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Clefairy Says is one of the most recognizable mini games from Pokemon Stadium. It’s similar to the game Simon Says, but this time, it’s a Clefairy teacher giving the instructions.

This is the only memory game in the lineup, and it can get pretty difficult. The Clefairy teacher starts with a few arrows pointing in different directions, and players must copy it perfectly or get bopped on the head for any errors. The number of directions increases each round.

Watching the Clefairy get bopped on the head is hilarious and adorable. Players are out when they get bopped too many times, and the player left standing at the end wins.

1. Sushi-Go-Round

Image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Sushi-Go-Round is easily the best Pokemon Stadium mini game because of how plain fun it is. Different types of sushi circle around the room on plates, and players control Lickitung to eat them and score the most points. Each type of food is worth a different amount of points, so the players who have memorized the menu are at an advantage.

The funniest part of the game is that some of the food items are spicy, which causes the Lickitung to turn red and run around uncontrollably for a few seconds. When played with a group of friends, everyone is sure to be laughing.

