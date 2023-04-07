Image Source: Capcom

The Mercenaries mode is a free DLC add-on that all Resident Evil 4 Remake players can get access to, and it’s essentially an additional game mode that lets you take part in a fun horde/time attack mode where you kill as many enemies as possible within a set time limit. Here’s how to unlock all characters available in Mercenaries in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

All Unlockable Characters in Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries

There are a total of four unlockable characters in Mercenaries, and the good news is that they’re all pretty easy to obtain. You’ll start off with Leon, but as you continue playing and get higher ranks, you’ll eventually unlock the other three.

The characters are as follows:

Leon: Starter character.

Luis: Get A rank or higher with Leon on any stage.

Krauser: Get A rank or higher with Luis on any stage.

HUNK: Get A rank or higher with Krauser on any stage.

As you can see, all you need to do is get at least A rank with your previous character to unlock the next one. If you want to unlock them all quickly with the least amount of effort, we recommend doing the Village stage as the enemies there are much easier to take down, and the layout of the map is also fairly linear. Getting A rank simply requires you to hit 100,000 points in a stage, which can be done easily by triggering Mayhem mode with L3 and R3, getting kill combos, and making sure to nab all the green orbs to extend the time limit.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Ada is a playable character in Mercenaries, but we wouldn’t count her out just yet as Capcom doesn’t seem quite done with new content and updates for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

That’s all you need to know about how to unlock all characters in Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

