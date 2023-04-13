How to Get & Upgrade the Origins Ice Staff in Zombies Chronicles

Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The staffs of Zombies Chronicles are powerful tools that you can use to defeat many enemies that stand in your way. In particular, the Origins Ice Staff is an excellent choice for beginners to the game since it is one of the simpler weapons you can acquire in your adventure. So, if you want to know how to get the Ice Staff in Zombies Chronicles, this guide will help you along your journey in Call of Duty: Origins.

How to Get the Origins Ice Staff in Zombies Chronicles

The Origins Ice Staff in Zombies Chronicles can freeze nearby enemies in their place while killing them in the process. However, players must grab a shovel first to get the required pieces for the weapon, as it can dig up dirt piles with bones.

You can find two of them in the first generator, but if any of your teammates take these, you can get another tool at the Lightning Cave, Wind Cave, and the bottom level of the church.

After you obtain a shovel, you can go to Generator 2 and get the Ice Staff Record, which spawns in the following locations:

On the table when you first enter the building near Generator 2

By the shelf next to the Mystery Box

On top of the stand by the doorway to the muddy roadway

You’ll need to wait until it snows to dig up the dirt piles with bones to acquire the weapon’s parts. Unfortunately, this part of Zombies Chronicles randomly generates items, and sometimes you won’t get the Ice Staff piece you are looking for (it may take a few rounds to obtain all three parts of the magical staff.)

When you have the complete set of the Origins Ice Staff, it’s time to get the record and Gramophone. The Gramophone can be found on the ground within the Excavation Site, and the musical disc spawns in these areas:

Near the Excavation sign when you first enter No Man’s Land

On top of some crates next to the entryway of the church

In a wheelbarrow on the top floor of the Excavation Site

Next, players must go to the Crazy Place using the Gramophone and Ice Staff Record at the cave near Generator 5. Once inside, grab the Ice Crystal on the blue platform and craft the mighty tool at the Excavation Site.

How to Use Ice Staff Upgrade Code in Zombie Chronicles

To upgrade the weapon, you’ll need to use the Ice Staff code at the Crazy Place with these symbols:

Source: Kronorium

Since the upgrade Ice Staff code involves a tricky puzzle, you can follow this step-by-step guide to enhance the weapon to its maximum strength:

Go to the Crazy Place and solve the puzzle with the Ice Staff upgrade code. When you go to the blue area of the Crazy Place puzzle, you’ll see the Ice Staff code on a pillar corresponding to the symbols in the above image. You must shoot the relics near the ceiling and continue to look at the post to see which ones you need to target next. Once players input the upgrade Ice Staff code, Samantha will speak to them shortly. Find the gravestone next to Generator 4. After players solve the Ice Staff upgrade puzzle, they must break three gravestones. The first one is near Generator 4, where the muddy footprint of the giant robot is. You’ll have to shoot it with your Ice Staff and hit it with another weapon after the gravestone freezes. Go to the second gravestone for the Ice Staff upgrade. The following gravestone isn’t too far from the first location, and you can find it near the Excavation Site in front of Generator 4. Travel to Generator 2 and hit the last gravestone. Players must return to Generator 2 and go to the muddy pathway behind it. You’ll spot the last gravestone for the Origins Ice Staff upgrade next to the giant robot hand. Go to the Excavation Site and switch the levers until all the rings are blue. When the rings are in the correct order, you must hit the blue orb within them to begin the final phase of the Ice Staff upgrade. Return to the Crazy Place and place your Origins Ice Staff on the blue structure. If you have enough powerful weapons, you can place the tool near the previous area where you entered the code for the Ice Staff. While the tool upgrades, you’ll need to eliminate zombies until Samantha tells you that you’ve successfully upgraded it.

Now that you know how to get and upgrade the Origins Ice Staff in Zombies Chronicles, you can use its blizzard powers to defeat enormous groups of enemies. For more content, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including our Fire Staff guide.

