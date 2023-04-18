Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive

The Prismarine is an essential resource that players must obtain to upgrade their tools and inherent abilities for their journey. However, these materials are a bit tricky to get since you can’t perform the traditional mining techniques to increase your inventory. So, to help with this, we’ll explain how to get Prismarine in Minecraft Legends.

Where to Get Prismarine in Minecraft Legends

You can get Prismarine in Minecraft Legends by doing the following methods:

Take down Piglin bases

Save Mob Homesteads

Defend villages

Defeating Piglin bases is the primary way to obtain Prismarine, as they can drop from enemy structures. But, of course, you must prepare yourself for the grueling battle by building your mob team and setting up a Wellhouse respawn point if need be. Players can then attack the Nether Portal to grab more rewards and help restore the land to its former glory.

The Mob Homestead objectives are another method you can utilize for Prismarine, given that these areas also involve Piglin bases. You can find these destinations on the map, like the Creeper, Zombie, and Skeleton Homesteads, to gather rewards, as well as welcome new members to the team. Lastly, Prismarine will often be inside the Village Chest near the fountain when players save Villagers from an attack.

How to Use Prismarine in Minecraft Legends

Prismarines can be used with Improvement Structures to upgrade tools and abilities at the Well of Fate. You can fast-travel to this location to start crafting your new builds within the vicinity of the Improvement Structures (there are four of them.)

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive via Twinfinite

You’ll gain additional upgrades as you unlock more builds and destroy enemy bases, making your journey much more accessible. Nonetheless, players will still need other resources for these improvements, such as wood, stone, and the various minerals of Minecraft.

So there you have it; this is how to get Prismarine in Minecraft Legends. While you are here, you can check out more content by exploring the relevant links below.

Related Posts