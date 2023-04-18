How to Complete Dealmaker Mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Activision

Season 3 of Warzone 2 brought a series of new missions under the Redacted Faction, the second of which is the Dealmaker. Like all DMZ missions, it requires players to find certain items and secure their transport to a designated location. Here’s how to complete the Dealmaker mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

The Dealmaker is the second in the Redacted series of missions, following on from Upgraded Arsenal. It sets players two tasks to complete and offering two rewards.

Dealmaker Mission Guide for Warzone 2 DMZ

Players have to procure a backpack from an “American associate” that can be used in future missions, containing a signal beacon and other desirables. However, the associate is asking for a series of items in return, fitting in with the new bartering system that dropped with Season 3.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Tasks

The first task in the Dealmaker mission requires players to store the following items in their backpack at the same time:

1x Electric Drill

1x Gas Can

1x Golden Skull

Securing an Electric Drill and Gas Can are incredibly simple and shouldn’t cause players too much of a headache. Electric Drills are easily findable in lockers, garages and tool chests. Simple open these until you find one and get it stored.

Gas Cans are similarly simple to get hold of, with Gas Stations across Al Mazrah the most likely source. However, they are scattered in various locations so don’t be surprised to uncover one while you’re just looting a normal building.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The final item – a Gold Skull – is more problematic. These are difficult to find, but your best bet is to defeat a boss, loot a Police Station or visit the Sawah Hotel in Sawah Village. Check out our Warzone 2 DMZ Golden Skull guide for all the best information on how to acquire one. Like the Gas Cans and Electric Drills, simply store it in your backpack once you’ve managed to land one.

The second task in the Dealmaker mission is easier than the first, simply requiring players to take their backpack (with the three items stored) to a Buy Station. There, it can be traded for a secure backpack and the Dealmaker mission will be completed.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Rewards

Like any DMZ mission, players receive rewards for completing Dealmaker. For this specific mission, that’s a RAAL LMG as Contraband and 5,000 XP to level up and continue progressing in the Warzone 2 mode.

It should be doable for most DMZ players, but you may need to draft in some teammates and solid gear to see you past the AI and enemies lurking.

That’s everything to know about completing the Dealmaker mission in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3. Be sure to stay tuned to Twinfinite for everything Warzone 2 as we head towards Season 3 Reloaded and beyond.

