Ramon Salazar has been a constant annoyance to Leon and Ashley as they made their way through the castle in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Although the nobleman attempts to put up a pleasant attitude, it is clear that he has bad intentions toward the main characters, and everything eventually culminates in a clash between Leon and Ramon. If you want to know how to beat Ramon Salazar in Resident Evil 4 Remake, this guide can give you some useful tips and even a way to skip this boss fight altogether.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Ramon Salazar Boss Fight Guide

Unlike Mendez, Ramon only has one phase, but that does not make him an easy boss to defeat. You want to bring weapons with a high Rate of Fire that still provide good damage, such as the TMP and the CQBR Assault Rifle.

When the battle starts, you can land several hits on Ramon when he’s trying to get close to you. However, you shouldn’t get too greedy and must immediately move back to avoid getting hit. The boss will sometimes spit out acid, but you can exploit this move by shooting Ramon’s main body, which is usually hidden inside the monster’s mouth.

The boss will also drop numerous acid pods you can destroy to obtain resources, such as ammo, gunpowder, and even green herbs. Don’t get too close, though, because they will explode when you break them.

You can use the terrain to your advantage by staying near the pillar in the boss arena. The object makes a good cover that protects you from most of Ramon’s attacks while still giving you room to shoot the boss.

It is also a great place to avoid Ramon’s instant death move, the chomping attack. If you somehow get yourself into an open area, make sure that you stay far away from the boss because he will try to grab and swallow you whole.

How to Skip Ramon Salazar Boss Fight in Resident Evil 4 Remake

If you don’t want to waste your bullets fighting Ramon, you can try chucking two Gold Chicken Eggs at him. Each egg can deal a whopping 70 percent damage on the boss in any difficulty. Even though it may take some practice to land a hit, it is the fastest way to end the battle.

You can obtain the first Gold Egg on a small island on the eastern side of the lake in Chapter 4. The second one can be acquired in the Throne Room behind a Square Lock Box puzzle. You won’t be able to get the item during your first visit since Leon will be thrown into the hole, but you can revisit the area again in Chapter 12.

That is everything you need to know about beating Ramon Salazar in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Before leaving to beat this boss, consider checking out other articles on Twinfinite.

