Resident Evil 4 might be a survival horror game in name, but it’s got plenty of lighthearted moments that are just downright silly at times as well. In the remake of this beloved 2005 action game, you’ll be able to take on requests for the Merchant and get your Spinels that way. Here’s where to find the Gold Chicken Egg in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Gold Chicken Egg Location

In chapter 4 of Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’ll be able to take on a request for the Merchant that tasks you with finding a Gold Chicken Egg and selling it to him. However, while it is fairly easy to get the Brown and White variants from the chickens you see around the world, Gold ones are much harder to come by.

We’ve found one Gold Chicken Egg in our playthrough so far, and it can be obtained in chapter 4 itself. After beating Del Lago and getting access to the motorboat, head to the small island on the eastern side of the lake, as shown in the map screenshot down below:

This little island is home to a whole bunch of chickens, and you’ll find a Gold Chicken Egg just sitting on the ground at the back of the island. You can consume it to restore a large chunk of Leon’s HP, but it’s definitely more worthwhile to just sell it to the Merchant as the Spinels you get can be traded for more valuable items.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Gold Chicken Egg in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

