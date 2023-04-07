Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

The primary way to earn a lot of money in Resident Evil 4 Remake is by discovering treasures and selling them to the Merchant. Some of them are hidden inside simple chests, but others are locked behind some sort of mechanism that you need to unlock first. If you want to know how to open Square Lock Boxes in Resident Evil 4 Remake, this guide can tell you the steps to do it.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Square Lock Boxes Guide

In order to unlock Square Lock Boxes, you will need to find the key called Cubic Device. You can acquire this item by passing through the Armory, which you can access through the door on the second floor of the Grand Hall.

The area is also the location of the Lion Head, which you need to open the path to the next zone. As expected, you can’t simply take the object away, and you will have to defeat several infested suits of armor first.

Afterward, you can open the gate to the next passage with Ashley‘s help. On your way back to the Grand Hall, you will be greeted with a chest that contains the Cubic Device.

Once you have the key, you can open Square Lock Boxes by matching the pattern on the Cubic Device to the ones on the keyhole. You can switch which side is facing the hole using your Left Thumb Stick, and you can also rotate it by pressing LB/RB on Xbox and L1/R1 on PlayStation.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Square Lock Boxes’ Locations

There are five Square Lock Boxes that you can find in the game. Here is the full list:

Audience Chamber: Justitia Statue

Merchant’s shop at the Grand Hall: Butterfly Lamp

Library: CQBR Assault Rifle

Hastily Written Note’s room: Golden Lynx

Throne Room: Gold Chicken Egg

That is everything you need to know about how to open Square Lock Boxes in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

