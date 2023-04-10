How to Beat Bitores Mendez in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Leon must kill all kinds of bio-weapons during his mission to rescue the President’s daughter in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Among them is the village chief, Bitores Mendez, who has pursued Leon and Ashley persistently for several chapters. If you want to know how to beat Mendez in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’ve come to the right place because this guide can offer you some useful tips and strategies.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Bitores Mendez Boss Guide

After cornering you in the Slaughterhouse, Mendez finally shows his true form and drags you into battle inside the burning building. The village chief has two phases, each offering different challenges.

However, like other enemies you’ve encountered, he is also weak against Flash Grenades. It may be wise for you to bring some and even purchase the recipe to craft one from the Merchant before entering the boss battle.

First Phase

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Once the fight begins, you should throw a Flash Grenade toward Mendez immediately. It will give you time to climb to the platform and collect some resources in the arena. You want to try to stay on the second floor as much as possible since it will allow you to parry or dodge many attacks from the boss.

One move that you need to keep an eye on is the swing attack, which you can avoid by dropping down to the first floor. You must keep shooting Mendez until he is staggered and exposes his back. Then, you can use your strongest weapon and aim toward the eye to take a chunk out of his health.

The game also gives you the option to get close and stab him in the back using your knife. Both moves are valid, but the second method will cause you to drop down, and you will need to climb up again.

Second Phase

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

After you deplete his first health bar, you will trigger the second phase, where Mendez will lose his legs. He will stay back on the other side of the building and throw projectiles at you for the majority of the fight. Like the first phase, you want to stay on the second floor to be able to dodge most of Mendez’s attacks.

The boss will try to hurl two barrels of explosives, but you can exploit this move by shooting them first. He will also fling several burning planks at you, which you can avoid by moving from right to left on the platform.

When Mendez jumps closer, you can throw another Flash Grenade at him. It will stun him for a moment, giving you a chance to hit him several times. Do be aware that the boss also has the swing attack from the first phase, but you can still dodge this move by jumping to the first floor.

That is the end of our guide on how to beat Bitores Mendez in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Twinfinite has more articles that cover other boss fights in the game. So be sure to check them out before leaving.

